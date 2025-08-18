South Africa

Mystery of 'Marikana mass grave' deepens as probe shows no link to state facilities

18 August 2025 - 07:46
After an investigation, the North West department of health says it knows nothing about 80 graves allegedly discovered in Marikana. Archive image
Image: Sizwe Ndingane

The North West health department says it has found no link to its facilities with the alleged mass grave site in Marikana.

This comes after public concern and images circulating on social media allegedly depicting the graves of 80 unknown people in an open site next to a road. The discovery last month allegedly came after residents complained about a foul smell.

Community members have called on the Rustenburg municipality to provide clarity over speculation the bodies may have previously been stored at a local mortuary.

In a statement the department said it had initiated an internal inquiry and engaged relevant officials, including district and sub-district managers and the provincial forensic pathology services.

The interactions were aimed at establishing the origin and authenticity of the reported graves.

The department said after consultations there was no evidence linking the graves to any of its facilities.

“All burial sites used by provincial health facilities are officially provisioned either by the Madibeng local municipality or the Rustenburg local municipality,” it said.

“Facility managers at Brits and Phokeng hospitals have indicated they have no knowledge of the graves or any related burial activity linked to their facilities.

“The department can confirm the graves circulating on social media are in no way linked to the North West department of health. The department has never procured or used burial sites in Marikana.”

TimesLIVE

