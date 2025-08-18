A truck transporting farmworkers was involved in a crash on Monday, resulting in seven fatalities.
Five people were seriously injured.
Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said the accident took place at 7.30am on the N12 just after the R42 Bronkhorstspruit/Delmas off-ramp near Delmas, Mpumalanga.
“It is alleged that a Hino truck transporting about 22 farmworkers to a farm in the area was stationary in the emergency lane of the N12 loading workers when a Volvo articulated truck crashed into it from the rear,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Seven killed after truck carrying farmworkers rear-ended in Mpumalanga
Image: ER24
A truck transporting farmworkers was involved in a crash on Monday, resulting in seven fatalities.
Five people were seriously injured.
Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said the accident took place at 7.30am on the N12 just after the R42 Bronkhorstspruit/Delmas off-ramp near Delmas, Mpumalanga.
“It is alleged that a Hino truck transporting about 22 farmworkers to a farm in the area was stationary in the emergency lane of the N12 loading workers when a Volvo articulated truck crashed into it from the rear,” he said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
KZN transport department sounds alarm on spike in road accidents during payday periods
Grade R pupil dies in freak scholar transport accident
KZN health MEC urges drivers not to speed after sedan crashes into ambulance
New hand-held devices enable JMPD to ticket, report and verify licences on the spot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos