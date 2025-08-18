South Africa

Seven killed after truck carrying farmworkers rear-ended in Mpumalanga

18 August 2025 - 10:11 By TimesLIVE
Seven people died in a truck crash in Mpumalanga on Monday. File photo
Image: ER24

A truck transporting farmworkers was involved in a crash on Monday, resulting in seven fatalities.

Five people were seriously injured.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said the accident took place at 7.30am on the N12 just after the R42 Bronkhorstspruit/Delmas off-ramp near Delmas, Mpumalanga.

“It is alleged that a Hino truck transporting about 22 farmworkers to a farm in the area was stationary in the emergency lane of the N12 loading workers when a Volvo articulated truck crashed into it from the rear,” he said.

