South Africa's produce exports to the US rose 26% in the second quarter after strong harvests, agriculture minister John Steenhuisen said on Monday, but a 30% tariff imposed by President Donald Trump could affect future shipments.
South Africa is fighting for lower tariffs in a proposed trade deal with the US after it was given the highest rate in Sub-Saharan Africa. The US is South Africa's second-biggest bilateral trading partner after China. The country exports mainly citrus, grapes, apples, pears, nuts and wine to the US and has warned that tens of thousands of jobs in the agricultural sector could be lost due to the impact of tariffs.
The value of exports from Africa's most advanced economy to the US was $161m (R2.84bn) during the quarter, Steenhuisen said.
“The recent imposition of a 30% tariff on our exports by the US has brought to light the urgent need to diversify our export markets and enhance our competitiveness to mitigate the economic impact of losing preferential trade access,” Steenhuisen said.
In the first quarter of 2025, South African agricultural exports to the US were $118m (R2.08bn), up by 19% year-on-year, he added.
South Africa's Q2 farm exports to US surge but tariffs dampen prospects
