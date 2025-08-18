South Africa

WATCH | Students injured when bus crashes into car, then property

Police investigating the cause of the accident

18 August 2025 - 16:20 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Students were injured when their bus crashed into a car and then a property in Glenwood as it transported them to their residences on Monday.
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE

About two dozen University of KwaZulu-Natal students travelling from Howard College campus to their residences were injured when their bus crashed into a car and veered into a property in Glenwood, Durban, on Monday.

ALS paramedics Garrith Jamieson said they responded to calls after the private bus carrying university students ploughed into the car and then a house on Rick Turner Road. 

“A total of 23 students sustained various injuries from minor to moderate. They have been taken to multiple facilities and hospitals,” said Jamieson.

He said police were investigating the cause of the accident and eThekwini metro and fire and rescue were at the scene.

A tenant at the affected property, Robyn Smith, said they were shocked by the accident which had left them without water and electricity.

“Lucky no-one was here when the accident happened but what we can tell you is that we are pretty stressed,” said Smith.

Calvin Thomas, Umbilo CPF chairperson, says he has complained about the high volume of traffic in the area and the driving of some bus drivers.
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE

Umbilo community policing forum chairperson Calvin Thomas said they were concerned about the frequency of accidents on the high-volume road.

Thomas said he had previously raised complaints with the bus company.

“I have correspondence to that effect. We are seeing carnage on the road — a vehicle was hit from behind which resulted in maximum destruction.”

He said on July 25 a resident complained about reckless driving by the bus company in the same area.

