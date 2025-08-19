South Africa

Claim man fatally beaten by cops after car crash being investigated

19 August 2025 - 07:32 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the death of a 33-year-old man after a car accident on Sunday. File photo.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the death of a 33-year-old man after a car accident on Sunday. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the death of a 33-year-old man after a car accident in Embalenhle early on Sunday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said police officials were called to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles.

"One driver was transported to hospital where he was certified dead on arrival. Part of the probe will focus on the cause of the victim's injuries and the circumstances that led to his death, considering allegations made that three police  members were involved in assaulting the man after the accident.

"The allegations of involvement by members of the service were not taken lightly by police management, and have prompted an internal investigation, sanctioned to commence with immediate effect."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Former constable sentenced to life imprisonment for girlfriend's murder

The Pretoria high court has sentenced a former police constable to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend who was ending her relationship with ...
News
1 month ago

SAPS trainer arrested for allegedly raping trainee at Tshwane academy

A police instructor at the SAPS Training Academy in Tshwane is due in court on Friday in connection with the alleged rape of a trainee.
News
3 months ago

Ipid investigates police failure to remove gun from abuser turned killer

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will investigate a Durban police officer who failed to remove a firearm from Kyle Inderlall, as ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Santaco denies enforcing limits on number of passengers private cars are ... South Africa
  2. Warm temperatures expected in most parts of the country South Africa
  3. SIU ready to recover R21m in lottery grant funding South Africa
  4. Soweto teacher survives e-hailing attack with bullet lodged in her jaw News
  5. KZN transport department sounds alarm on spike in road accidents during payday ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SANTACO media briefing
Rebels armed with machetes kill at least 52 in eastern Congo |REUTERS WARNING: ...