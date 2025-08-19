Claim man fatally beaten by cops after car crash being investigated

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the death of a 33-year-old man after a car accident in Embalenhle early on Sunday.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said police officials were called to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles.
"One driver was transported to hospital where he was certified dead on arrival. Part of the probe will focus on the cause of the victim's injuries and the circumstances that led to his death, considering allegations made that three police members were involved in assaulting the man after the accident.
"The allegations of involvement by members of the service were not taken lightly by police management, and have prompted an internal investigation, sanctioned to commence with immediate effect."
