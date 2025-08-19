South Africa

Emotional send off for four-year-old Eldos girl allegedly killed by father

19 August 2025 - 22:00 By Seipati Mothoa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The casket of a four-year-old girl who is alleged to have been killed by her father is carried out of the hall in Eldorado Park as the procession leaves for the cemetery. Thapelo Morebudi
The casket of a four-year-old girl who is alleged to have been killed by her father is carried out of the hall in Eldorado Park as the procession leaves for the cemetery. Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

There was not a dry eye to be seen at the Don Mateman Hall in Eldorado Park, where hundreds of community members gathered to bid farewell to a four-year-old girl who allegedly died last week at the hands of her father. 

Mourners wept and sang hymns as they celebrated the life of the child.

The child was allegedly raped and severely assaulted by her father. She succumbed to her injuries in hospital. 

Both her parents are in police custody, with the father facing charges of rape, compelled rape, murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and child abuse.

The mother is charged with murder, child abuse and failing to report a sexual assault on a minor. Both parents have abandoned their bail application and their case has been postponed to October 9 for further investigations. 

Speakers described the girl as an energetic dancer, and a kind and cute child who had a bright future ahead of her.

Outside the hall, residents,teachers and school pupils carried placards calling for justice for the little girl. 

Speaking to mourners at the funeral, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the child's death reflects the huge crisis that South Africa is facing. 

“We live in a country where we lack leadership that can show us the way and we have opened our borders for international drug syndicates to come and destroy our communities”, Mashaba said.

City of Johannesburg council speaker Margaret Arnolds urged parents and community members to take action against gender-based violence and to report incidents to authorities. 

“You cannot understand GBV if you have not been through it. We must talk about it and educate ourselves on how to identify and respond to abuse”, Arnolds said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eldorado Park parents on trial for daughter's murder abandon bail bid

The Eldorado Park parents arrested after the murder of their four-year-old daughter have decided not to apply for bail.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Funeral service for 4-year-old Eldorado Park girl allegedly raped and killed by father

The funeral service for the four-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and killed by her father is under way on Tuesday.
News
13 hours ago

Eldorado Park father accused of raping, killing daughter in court

The mother of a four-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered and raped by her father could not hold back her tears as she appeared in the Protea ...
News
1 week ago

'A good guy': Man charged with murdering his daughter, 4

A man who allegedly fatally assaulted his four-year-old daughter has been described as a "good guy" who always greeted people in his community.
News
1 week ago

Father charged with attempted murder after 'assaulting' daughter, 4

A 32-year-old man is expected to appear at the Protea magistrate's court on Friday in connection with the alleged attempted murder of his ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Roodepoort principal stabbed during clash between schools South Africa
  2. Santaco denies enforcing limits on number of passengers private cars are ... South Africa
  3. Soweto teacher survives e-hailing attack with bullet lodged in her jaw News
  4. Warm temperatures expected in most parts of the country South Africa
  5. SIU ready to recover R21m in lottery grant funding South Africa

Latest Videos

President Trump, European leaders discuss possible post-war Ukraine security
News Wrap: Hurricane Erin roaring past Bahamas