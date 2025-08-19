Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender said they were encouraged by the reactions of the beneficiaries, many of whom became teary-eyed.
'Gently-loved takkies' bring joy to hundreds of children
Donated shoes open a world of fun and fitness to children who cannot afford to buy their own
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE
“Gently-used takkies” were tightly embraced by ecstatic beneficiaries in the Durban inner city on Tuesday, giving rise to dreams of getting fit, playing netball and running.
That was the scene at the Africa Tikkun centre in the Durban CBD when 144 young people received running shoes courtesy of the Discovery Vitality Give2move initiative.
Discovery launched the project in February in partnership with Virgin Active, Planet Fitness, Clicks and Sportmans Warehouse stores. The idea is that people donate their “gently-used” takkies at drop-off points where they are collected and distributed to needy children.
Among the beneficiaries were Curry's Post Primary School whose pupils walked away with 44 pairs of shoes.
The school is in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands where schoolchildren often come from underprivileged families and often have to walk long distances to school.
Grade 6 pupil Sarah Kapindu, 11, was delighted with her pair of takkies, saying they would come in handy when she plays netball.
“I feel very great and it’s important for us to build up our bodies through exercise,” she said.
Equally delighted was Nkosinathi Seolubulekana, 13.
“I will use my shoes to get to school and now I will be able to do some running,” he said.
The initiative had in the past seen a handover in Diepsloot and Alex in Johannesburg.
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE
Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender said they were encouraged by the reactions of the beneficiaries, many of whom became teary-eyed.
“Its an inspiring initiative. Running shoes, to me, are something I had taken for granted,” said Govender.
He said the initiative started after consultations with sports minister Gayton McKenzie last year when they discussed ways in which they could have a broader impact on the community.
He said McKenzie had told him how people were unable to do as much exercise as they wanted to because they did not have proper running shoes.
“Our core purpose is to make people healthy,” said Govender.
He said Western Cape was next in line for a donation and they had set a target of handing over 20,000 pairs before the end of the year. They hoped to extend the initiative well into next year as well.
He said being in KZN had given him the impetus to believe some of the beneficiaries could one day line-up to tackle the Comrades Marathon.
“We hope to make a great impact to the broader society,” said Govender.
Also benefiting were young people from youth NGO Afrika Tikkun.
Chief operations officer Tiyani Mohlaba said the initiative was much needed.
“When we look at young people, we look at them holistically, physically and health wise. We understand that exercise plays an important role in wellbeing and results in more oxygen going to the brain,” said Mohlaba.
He said the shoes would not only make young people look good but would also help them stay healthy.
“ We are very happy with this initiative. Some of the children would otherwise never get to own a pair of sneakers,” he said.
Sifundo Nqayi, 22, from Chesterville township in Durban said the donation would help with an exercise routine.
“These takkies have come at the right time and they fit me perfectly. I am on a diet so this is more reason I should be serious about my health. I don’t work weekends so will be able to jog more around the sports field in my neighbourhood,” said Nqayi.
