'I now hate foreigners': mom delivers victim impact statement in Amantle murder case

The mother of six-year-old Amantle Samane from Orlando in Soweto, who was raped and killed in October last year, told the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday she now hates foreigners.
Ntombizodwa Samane made the remarks as she gave a victim impact statement in court in presentencing proceedings of her daughter's killer, Mozambican Phethe Sera Simiao, 25.
Samane told the court the trauma of losing her daughter in such a violent crime has left her struggling mentally and spiritually. “I now hate foreign nationals. I want revenge but my God and church do not allow that.
“I wish South Africa could be like Botswana; when you kill, you get killed. I want Simiao to get three life sentences. The life of my child was cut short and he knew what he was doing.”
She told how her family struggled to bury Amantle, relying on donations to cover funeral costs.
The little girl, who was just a few days away from her preschool graduation, was found dead in the shack Simiao was renting in Orlando. Simiao, who fled after her murder, was arrested a few days later.
He pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape and murder, saying he was intoxicated when he committed the crimes in October 2024. In his plea statement, he said he saw the child playing on the street, took her to his backyard shack, kept her there against her will, raped and strangled her.
The packed courtroom heard about the pain of Samane, who described how the loss of her youngest child shattered her family.
Amantle, who loved school and dreamt of becoming a nurse, would have celebrated her seventh birthday on Tuesday, said Samane.
Remembering her daughter's short life, she described Amantle as a happy child who loved to dance and would stand in front of the big mirror at home, speaking English to herself as if she were performing.
But the memories are also a source of torment.
“I cannot sleep at night. When I hear a child cry, I get agitated and it brings back the flashbacks of the day I found my child covered by a blanket,” Samane said.
She recalled how she was the first to arrive at the scene after a neighbour alerted her to Amantle’s body.
Her statement painted a picture of a family fractured by grief. She said her four surviving children, aged from nine to 18, had become withdrawn, rebellious and depressed since the killing.
“My children are not the same. I cannot reprimand them because I fear it will remind them of their sister,” she said.
Members of the Orlando community safety brigade and Lifeline South Africa were present to support the family.
Gender-based violence (GBV) activist Rose More told TimesLIVE cases of GBV often go unreported until groups such as hers intervene. “We are here to show the judges we are fighting for every family.”
Duduzile Thabethe, counsellor from Lifeline South Africa, added her organisation is offering free counselling for the Samane family. “Emotionally, they are not in a good state. They need counselling until they are OK and able to move forward.”
Samane told TimesLIVE her other daughter suggested that as a family “we must buy a cake and balloons for Amantle and sit together as a family without phones and laptops to remember her”. “That is how we will celebrate her birthday from now on.”
The case has been postponed to September 1 for sentencing.
