Residents of Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban took to the streets in the early hours of Saturday demanding building materials such as government previously provided to victims of fires.
Protesters blockaded the M19 with burning tyres and rubble, forcing motorists to take alternative routes.
They claimed government was biased for not assisting them.
“In other areas where fires destroyed shacks, the government responded quickly, providing materials for rebuilding within two weeks. We are squatting in shacks belonging to others and now they want us out so they can rent them out,” said Mlekeleli Doncabe.
Four weeks ago, TimesLIVE reported a woman and an 18-month-old toddler died in a fire that broke out in the early hours of the Saturday.
The blaze destroyed about 122 informal structures and displaced more than 150 residents.
IN PICS | Durban shack dwellers protest about not receiving materials to rebuild after fire
