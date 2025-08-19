South Africa

KZN woman who raised siblings after parents’ death hits R10m lotto jackpot

19 August 2025 - 15:45
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The winning ticket was purchased in eMkhomazi, KwaZulu-Natal, with a R20 wager using the quick pick selection method for the Saturday draw. File photo.
The winning ticket was purchased in eMkhomazi, KwaZulu-Natal, with a R20 wager using the quick pick selection method for the Saturday draw. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

A KwaZulu-Natal woman who raised her siblings after her parents died has become the latest Lotto Plus 2 multimillionaire, walking away with more than R10m and promising to change her family’s future.

Having lost her parents at a young age, the woman, as the eldest, took on the responsibility of heading the family and caring for her four younger siblings.

“This changes everything for us,” she said. 

National Lottery operator Ithuba said the lucky Lotto Plus 2 jackpot winner has claimed her winnings. 

She purchased her ticket in eMkhomazi, KwaZulu-Natal, with a R20 wager using the quick-pick selection method for the Saturday draw.

The winner, who has been playing National Lottery games since turning 18, said she always believed her big break would come one day.

Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house

“I wish my parents were still here, there’s so much I would have wanted to do for them.”
News
1 week ago

“This win is a new start for me and my family; it's not only a turning point for myself but for all of us.”  

The woman plans to put her children into good schools and invest in their future education. She also plans to help her siblings further their studies. 

Congratulating the winner, Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “It's amazing how such significant multimillion wins are able to rewrite the future of an entire family, with new opportunities unlocked even for the next generation. We're happy for the winner and her family. We wish them a bright future.”

The winner encouraged other National Lottery players to “keep playing and stay hopeful, as their lucky break could be just around the corner”. 

She was offered free trauma counselling and financial advice.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SIU ready to recover R21m in lottery grant funding

The Special Investigating Unit says it has already started the process of executing an order of the Special Tribunal which set aside grant funding of ...
News
23 hours ago

‘Fair and transparent’: National Lottery denies claims of rigged system

The National Lottery has addressed concerns about the legitimacy of how lottery winners are selected.
News
1 week ago

Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery

The woman, who retired in 2024, helps support her two daughters financially.
News
3 weeks ago

Unemployed man wins R19.4m lotto jackpot, vows to uplift family, friend and community

An unemployed lotto player who won more than R19.4m in the lotto plus 2 jackpot plans to change his family's lives and help a friend.
News
1 month ago

Taung winner plans home and car upgrade after more than R2m lotto win

A resident of Taung plans to furnish his home and buy a car to improve his mobility and quality of life after winning more than R2m in the Lotto Plus ...
News
2 months ago

TOM EATON | Lotto red flag: one way or another, the state will get that ‘tax’ bump

How could the government resist? It’s a honeypot fed by gambling addicts or poor people pushed into a corner, writes Tom Eaton
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Santaco denies enforcing limits on number of passengers private cars are ... South Africa
  2. Warm temperatures expected in most parts of the country South Africa
  3. SIU ready to recover R21m in lottery grant funding South Africa
  4. Soweto teacher survives e-hailing attack with bullet lodged in her jaw News
  5. Roodepoort principal stabbed during clash between schools South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows extent of devastation left by floods in Pakistan
More than 330 dead in Pakistan floods | BBC News