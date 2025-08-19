Matric stress? Sadag says mental health comes first

With matric finals around the corner, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is reminding pupils that their mental health is just as important as their study notes.

“This time of year can feel like everything is riding on one set of exams — and that comes with a lot of stress,” said Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, Sadag's project manager for education. “If learners don’t look after their mental health, it can affect their focus, memory, sleep, and even their motivation. Taking care of their emotional wellbeing helps them cope better, stay balanced and actually perform better in the long run.”

Parbhoo-Seetha said many matrics battle with anxiety, fear of failure and the pressure to perform well. “Some learners barely sleep, others isolate themselves, and many end up feeling overwhelmed because they have no outlet to talk about what they’re going through.”

To ease the pressure, Sadag has launched a number of initiatives specifically tailored for the class of 2025. These include TikTok Thursday, a weekly drop of short, relatable videos with breathing techniques, study tips and coping skills.

“It’s quick, relatable and learners can watch it any time. Parents can also watch these to understand what their teens are feeling,” she said.

Another resource is the matric support toolkit, which offers calming techniques, motivational quotes, study planners and helpline numbers. It is available on Sadag's website and social media platforms, and many schools are distributing it directly to pupils.

Sadag's 24-hour suicide crisis helpline remains open for pupils, parents and educators who need immediate support.

“A learner who feels anxious or hopeless can call or WhatsApp and speak to someone immediately. A parent who doesn’t know how to help their child can call too. Even educators contact us to ask how to support a learner in crisis.

“It’s free, confidential and available whenever it’s needed,” said Parbhoo-Seetha.

She stressed that open conversations about mental health are key to breaking stigma. “When learners hear others talking about stress or anxiety, they realise they’re not the only ones feeling that way, and that makes it easier for them to speak up and get help. It creates a culture of support instead of silence.”

For anyone feeling the weight of exam season, Parbhoo-Seetha advised:

take regular breaks;

make a simple schedule;

sleep properly;

eat well;

drink water;

use breathing exercises; and

above all, talk to someone.

She also urged parents to play their part by creating calm spaces, encouraging breaks and listening without judgment. “Remind your child that their effort matters more than the outcome,” she said.

Her message to the class of 2025: “You’ve got this. You’ve already overcome so much to get here. Yes, finals are important, but they do not define who you are. Ask for help when you need it. Be kind to yourself.

“You are capable, you are not alone, and your future is bright — these exams are just one part of your journey.”

