South Africa was shocked when the brutal killing of e-hailing driver Mthokozisi Mvelase last Wednesday made headlines.
Mvelase, 27, was shot dead, allegedly by disgruntled taxi operators, and his car was set alight, as was another e-hailing vehicle.
Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has announced the formation of a multi-stakeholder task team aimed at preventing further violence between taxi operators and e-hailing drivers in Soweto.
Diale-Tlabela met representatives from taxi associations and e-hailing drivers at Maponya Mall, where discussions focused on preventing future clashes.
Despite these efforts, many remain sceptical.
POLL | Do you think clashes between e-hailing drivers and the taxi industry will ever end?
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
TimesLIVE
