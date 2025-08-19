South Africa

POLL | Do you think clashes between e-hailing drivers and the taxi industry will ever end?

19 August 2025 - 11:20 By TimesLIVE
Ash and a charred number plate where a car was torched in the parking lot of Maponya Mall.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

South Africa was shocked when the brutal killing of e-hailing driver Mthokozisi Mvelase last Wednesday made headlines.

Mvelase, 27, was shot dead, allegedly by disgruntled taxi operators, and his car was set alight, as was another e-hailing vehicle.

Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has announced the formation of a multi-stakeholder task team aimed at preventing further violence between taxi operators and e-hailing drivers in Soweto.

Diale-Tlabela met representatives from taxi associations and e-hailing drivers at Maponya Mall, where discussions focused on preventing future clashes.

Despite these efforts, many remain sceptical.

