South Africa

Rhino horn trafficking suspects arrested

19 August 2025 - 10:59 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rhino horns from a previous seizure at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. File image
Rhino horns from a previous seizure at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. File image
Image: Sars

Six alleged members of an international rhino horn trafficking syndicate were arrested in Sunnyside, Pretoria, on Tuesday.

The arrests follow an investigation started in 2017 by the wildlife trafficking section of economic protected resources in the serious organised crime investigation unit of the Hawks.

The five men are aged between 49 and 84 and the woman is 60 years old.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Christopher Singo said: “Investigations discovered an allegation of fraud against the department of forestry, fisheries and environment (DFFE) where the suspects allegedly applied for permits to sell and buy rhino horn locally, but were earmarked for international illegal markets in south east Asia.

“The identified fraudulent permits scheme account for an estimated 964 rhino horns.

“Further investigation revealed the DFFE was allegedly defrauded by a well-designed scheme by the suspects to traffic rhino horns and participate in the international illegal rhino horn markets.”

He said rhino horns can be bought and sold to South African citizens after the seller and buyer successfully apply for permits in terms of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

“The DFFE is the only one who can authorise the issuing of the permits,” Singo said.

“Rhino horns may not be exported or sold to non-South African citizens due to an international ban.”

The suspects face charges of fraud, theft and contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act and possible racketeering and money laundering charges.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA’s green gold rush: jobs, wildlife get boost, says minister Dion George

Forestry, fisheries and environment minister gives update after year in office
Science
1 month ago

Cape storm brews over development plans for rhino king's land

Ten years ago wildlife conservationist John Hume agreed to sell a big chunk of Cape Town mountainside to expand Table Mountain National Park – on ...
News
3 months ago

Rhino horns go nuclear in quest for justice

Inserting a radioactive isotope into rhino horns will make these detectable at ports of entry should the animal be poached
News
2 weeks ago

Three nabbed after armed robbery and rhino killed at Paulpietersburg game reserve

Three suspected poachers have been arrested after allegedly shooting a rhino and removing its horn at a game reserve in Paulpietersburg in ...
News
3 weeks ago

IN PICS | Can we poach another Oscar?

Cindy Lee’s ‘The Last Ranger’ is in the running for Hollywood glory at the Academy Awards
News
6 months ago

CSI in the field to help wildlife poaching crisis

Field game rangers and conservation managers will now have forensic kits to help process wildlife crime scenes in an effort to curb poaching
News
10 months ago

SA’s 70,000kg rhino horn stockpile must be burnt to prevent illegal trading

Promoting behaviour change among consumers by turning rhino horn into a badge of shame rather than status would undermine the market demand, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

‘This is an economics portfolio’: new environment minister on creating jobs

But protecting and cherishing 'amazing biodiversity' crucial too
Politics
1 year ago

Nonprofit African Parks buys rhino breeding farm in re-wilding venture

African Parks has purchased the world’s largest captive rhino breeding operation in a bid to rescue and re-wild the rhino to safe and well-managed ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Santaco denies enforcing limits on number of passengers private cars are ... South Africa
  2. Warm temperatures expected in most parts of the country South Africa
  3. SIU ready to recover R21m in lottery grant funding South Africa
  4. Soweto teacher survives e-hailing attack with bullet lodged in her jaw News
  5. KZN transport department sounds alarm on spike in road accidents during payday ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SANTACO media briefing
Rebels armed with machetes kill at least 52 in eastern Congo |REUTERS WARNING: ...