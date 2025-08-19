Rhino horn trafficking suspects arrested

Six alleged members of an international rhino horn trafficking syndicate were arrested in Sunnyside, Pretoria, on Tuesday.
The arrests follow an investigation started in 2017 by the wildlife trafficking section of economic protected resources in the serious organised crime investigation unit of the Hawks.
The five men are aged between 49 and 84 and the woman is 60 years old.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Christopher Singo said: “Investigations discovered an allegation of fraud against the department of forestry, fisheries and environment (DFFE) where the suspects allegedly applied for permits to sell and buy rhino horn locally, but were earmarked for international illegal markets in south east Asia.
“The identified fraudulent permits scheme account for an estimated 964 rhino horns.
“Further investigation revealed the DFFE was allegedly defrauded by a well-designed scheme by the suspects to traffic rhino horns and participate in the international illegal rhino horn markets.”
He said rhino horns can be bought and sold to South African citizens after the seller and buyer successfully apply for permits in terms of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.
“The DFFE is the only one who can authorise the issuing of the permits,” Singo said.
“Rhino horns may not be exported or sold to non-South African citizens due to an international ban.”
The suspects face charges of fraud, theft and contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act and possible racketeering and money laundering charges.
