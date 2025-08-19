South Africa

Roodepoort principal stabbed during clash between schools

19 August 2025 - 09:49 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane has slammed violent clashes between pupils from West Ridge High School and Hoërskool Roodepoort. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Violent clashes between pupils from West Ridge High School and Hoërskool Roodepoort have been condemned by Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane.

“Preliminary reports state that this violence follows an earlier altercation between learners from the two schools on Friday, which went viral on social media,” he said.

“On Monday the situation escalated when a group of West Ridge learners, allegedly seeking revenge, went to Hoërskool Roodepoort, where they attacked learners and pelted cars with stones.

“The principal of Hoërskool Roodepoort was stabbed while trying to defuse tensions.

“Three learners from Hoërskool Roodepoort sustained serious injuries and are receiving the necessary medical care.”

Chiloane said six grade 12 boy learners from West Ridge High School have been identified and were served letters on Tuesday, suspending them from school for seven days, pending their appearance before a disciplinary committee.

Grade 8 pupil arrested in connection with fatal stabbing after school

An alleged knife crime has forever altered the lives of the families of two grade 8 pupils.
News
4 days ago

“Further suspensions may be effected as the verification of evidence continues.

“Our psychosocial support and employee wellness teams will visit both schools to provide necessary support.

“It is completely unacceptable that such violence has spilt into our schools, where the safety of both learners and educators has now been compromised. It is even more disturbing that a principal, in her efforts to protect learners, was harmed in the process.

“We will not allow violence and intimidation to take root in our schools. Law enforcement must ensure that perpetrators face the full consequences of their actions. Our schools must remain centres of safety, learning, and growth, not battlegrounds.”

To enhance security, the department has engaged Roodepoort police to support both schools and requested them to conduct unannounced search-and-seizure operations.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Decision on Mdantsane pupils suspended for bullying girl delayed

The school governing body at David Mama High in Mdantsane, in the Eastern Cape, has denied claims that the five boys who allegedly physically ...
News
1 day ago

Grade R pupil dies in freak scholar transport accident

A six-year-old grade R pupil from Letsatsing Primary Mine School in Carletonville died after being injured in a freak scholar transport accident on ...
News
1 day ago

Law firm to be appointed to probe death of Alberton pupil

The Gauteng education department says it is finalising the process of appointing an independent investigative law firm to probe the death of a grade ...
News
3 days ago

Bela Act draft regulations receive mixed reaction

The first draft of regulations for the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act released by basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has drawn mixed ...
News
2 days ago
