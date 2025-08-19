Tragedy struck at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) Steve Biko campus on Tuesday when a student fell to his death from a building.
KZNVIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said it was understood a student fell from a campus building.
“Authorities are yet to confirm details,” he said.
DUT confirmed the incident on its Facebook page.
“DUT is shocked and saddened by the loss of one of our students in Durban this morning [Tuesday]. We convey our condolences to the family, friends and classmates of the young man who has passed away.”
The university said police were investigating.
“The name of the student will be released once the next-of-kin have been informed.
“The university has made counselling support available to students and staff. We pray for strength and comfort for all who are mourning. May the soul of our dearly departed rest in eternal peace.”
TimesLIVE
Tragedy at DUT as student falls from campus building
Image: SUPPLIED
Tragedy struck at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) Steve Biko campus on Tuesday when a student fell to his death from a building.
KZNVIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said it was understood a student fell from a campus building.
“Authorities are yet to confirm details,” he said.
DUT confirmed the incident on its Facebook page.
“DUT is shocked and saddened by the loss of one of our students in Durban this morning [Tuesday]. We convey our condolences to the family, friends and classmates of the young man who has passed away.”
The university said police were investigating.
“The name of the student will be released once the next-of-kin have been informed.
“The university has made counselling support available to students and staff. We pray for strength and comfort for all who are mourning. May the soul of our dearly departed rest in eternal peace.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Suicide now the third leading cause of death in 15-29 age group: WHO
Woman saved from suicide attempt in bid to escape greedy loan shark
SA crewman stabs partner in apparent tiff on world’s largest cruise ship, then jumps overboard and dies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos