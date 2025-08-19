South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Competition Commission approaches ConCourt over bank price-fixing

19 August 2025 - 10:06 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Competition Commission is before the Constitutional Court on Tuesday for an appeal following allegations that banks have conspired to manipulate the rand against the US dollar.

