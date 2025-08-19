Courtesy of SABC
The Competition Commission is before the Constitutional Court on Tuesday for an appeal following allegations that banks have conspired to manipulate the rand against the US dollar.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Competition Commission approaches ConCourt over bank price-fixing
Courtesy of SABC
The Competition Commission is before the Constitutional Court on Tuesday for an appeal following allegations that banks have conspired to manipulate the rand against the US dollar.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Tyme Bank says increase in cost of customer identification 'anti-poor'
How ideology and interest rates are hurting South Africa
Currency case weak, says Standard Bank
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos