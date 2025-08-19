South Africa

WATCH | Funeral service for 4-year-old Eldorado Park girl allegedly raped and killed by father

19 August 2025 - 09:32 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The funeral service for the four-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and killed by her father is under way on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eldorado Park parents on trial for daughter's murder abandon bail bid

The Eldorado Park parents arrested after the murder of their four-year-old daughter have decided not to apply for bail.
News
21 hours ago

Eldorado Park father accused of raping, killing daughter in court

The mother of a four-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered and raped by her father could not hold back her tears as she appeared in the Protea ...
News
6 days ago

'A good guy': Man charged with murdering his daughter, 4

A man who allegedly fatally assaulted his four-year-old daughter has been described as a "good guy" who always greeted people in his community.
News
1 week ago

Cold reality: half of Joburg’s public pools to stay shut this spring

Ageing pipes, vandalism and busted pumps mean when Spring Day rolls around, and 58 public pools across Johannesburg are supposed to open, only 33 — ...
News
1 week ago

Father charged with attempted murder after 'assaulting' daughter, 4

A 32-year-old man is expected to appear at the Protea magistrate's court on Friday in connection with the alleged attempted murder of his ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Santaco denies enforcing limits on number of passengers private cars are ... South Africa
  2. Warm temperatures expected in most parts of the country South Africa
  3. SIU ready to recover R21m in lottery grant funding South Africa
  4. Soweto teacher survives e-hailing attack with bullet lodged in her jaw News
  5. KZN transport department sounds alarm on spike in road accidents during payday ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SANTACO media briefing
Rebels armed with machetes kill at least 52 in eastern Congo |REUTERS WARNING: ...