Courtesy of SABC
The funeral service for the four-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and killed by her father is under way on Tuesday.
WATCH | Funeral service for 4-year-old Eldorado Park girl allegedly raped and killed by father
READ MORE:
Eldorado Park parents on trial for daughter's murder abandon bail bid
Eldorado Park father accused of raping, killing daughter in court
'A good guy': Man charged with murdering his daughter, 4
Cold reality: half of Joburg’s public pools to stay shut this spring
Father charged with attempted murder after 'assaulting' daughter, 4
