South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Santaco briefs media following deadly e-hailing attack at Maponya Mall

19 August 2025 - 11:07 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The South African National Taxi Council is briefing the media on Tuesday after e-hailing vehicles were attacked in Soweto.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Santaco denies enforcing limits on number of passengers private cars are allowed to carry

The South African National Taxi Council denies claims it instructed South Africans not to use private vehicles or carry their families, labelling the ...
News
1 day ago

Santaco calls for e-hailing regulations to be implemented immediately

The South African National Taxi Council has called on the government to implement the amended National Land Transport Act regulations in the ...
News
4 days ago

Santaco cautions against 'unfounded accusations' after deadly e-hailing attack at Maponya Mall

The South African National Taxi Council in Gauteng says it is meeting provincial transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela after e-hailing vehicles were ...
News
5 days ago

'Urgent, decisive action' being taken after deadly e-hailing attack: Creecy

Transport minister Barbara Creecy says urgent and decisive action is being taken to address the widespread challenges in the public transport system, ...
News
4 days ago

E-hailing sector urged to elect leaders as MEC says 'we're meeting the wrong people'

The e-hailing driver murdered at Soweto's Maponya Mall on Wednesday night had been in Gauteng for only two weeks.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Santaco denies enforcing limits on number of passengers private cars are ... South Africa
  2. Warm temperatures expected in most parts of the country South Africa
  3. SIU ready to recover R21m in lottery grant funding South Africa
  4. Soweto teacher survives e-hailing attack with bullet lodged in her jaw News
  5. KZN transport department sounds alarm on spike in road accidents during payday ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SANTACO media briefing
Rebels armed with machetes kill at least 52 in eastern Congo |REUTERS WARNING: ...