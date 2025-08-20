Katiso “KT” Molefe, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of DJ Sumbody and three other people, was denied bail by the Alexandra magistrate's court on Wednesday.
According to magistrate Renier Boshoff, there are a number of concerning aspects not only linking Molefe to the crimes but also regarding his circle of influence and capabilities.
He said it appeared the state's case against him and other accused — who had abandoned their bail applications — was “extremely strong”.
“The counts are of a serious nature and can increase the risk to abscond. His application for bail is refused,” said Boshoff.
Molefe faces four counts of murder and four of conspiracy to commit murder over the killings of DJ Sumbody (Oupa Sefoka), who was with his bodyguards Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza when they were shot in Woodmead, Johannesburg, in November 2022. DJ Vintos, whose real name was Hector Buthelezi, also died in a hail of bullets outside a nightclub in Orlando East, Soweto, in March 2022.
In his ruling, the magistrate said Molefe, who claims to have been born and raised in South Africa, had once left the country using a false Lesotho passport and a fake name. “This raises concerns about what he is capable of,” said Boshoff.
Alleged murder mastermind Katiso 'KT' Molefe loses bid for release on bail
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
Speaking outside court, NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the prosecution team believed the ruling was in the interests of justice, as there was a risk Molefe could interfere with investigations if released from custody.
“The evidence against the accused is overwhelming. We showed in court how he is linked to the offences, including WhatsApp messages between him and the other accused who are believed to be the gunmen,” said Mjonondwane.
According to the NPA, there are several dockets under investigation against the men, including two in Sandton, two in Pretoria and one in Vereeniging.
The prosecution is working on an application to centralise these cases so that one team can handle them.
“Today's [Wednesday] ruling affirms the criminal justice system is there to protect society and we welcome it,” Mjonondwane said.
Molefe and his co-accused, Michael Pule Tau, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Musa Kekana, are expected back in court on September 18.
SowetanLIVE and TimesLIVE
