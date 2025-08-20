South Africa

Anele Mda to appeal order to apologise to Fikile Mbalula over statements on X

Gender activist believes a different court could decide in her favour

20 August 2025 - 20:41
Gender justice activist and politician, Anele Mda.
Image: Supplied

Gender activist Anele Mda says she will appeal the high court judgment that ordered her to retract and apologise to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula for linking him to the killing of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana.

The Pretoria high court on Wednesday found that Mda's statements on X, in which she claimed that Mbalula was complicit in the 2015 killing of Bozwana and should be arrested, were false and defamatory.

However, Mda was not happy with the judgment. ''I want to say, while I remain respectful of the judiciary and rule of law, I express my extreme disappointment at the court's failure to take into account the extensive public history and context of the information I reasoned to because I did not author those tweets, I referenced historic information which is in the public domain,”

Mda said the judgment was worrying, and undermined the public's right to criticise public officials. “We [she and her legal team] have taken the view that we will take the matter on appeal because we strongly believe a different court can arrive at a different conclusion,” she said.

In July, Mda posted on X: “Wena igama lakho liyavela ekubulaweni kuka Wandile Bozwana [your name comes up in the killing of Bozwana]. The question still stands what you were doing in Sandton with the guys who were driving the car that followed Wandile Bozwana and whose occupants shot and instantly killed Bozwana in 2015, around Menlyn. Awusitsheli lokho! Kwa wena ufanelwe yijele qha [You are not telling us that, you too deserve jail, that's all].”

Mbalula took the matter to court, saying the comments were defamatory.

Delivering his judgment, Selby Baqwa said the statements were false, defamatory and unlawful.Respondent [Mda] is directed, within 24 hours, to publish a notice on all her social media platforms, on which the statements had been published, and is directed to unconditionally retract and apologise for the allegations made about the applicant in the statements.

“[Mda] is restrained and interdicted from publishing any statement that says or implies that the applicant [Mbalula] was directly or indirectly complicit in the killing of Wandile Bozwana.”

The businessman was shot dead while driving his vehicle in Sandton in October 2015.

Notorious taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela and his three co-accused — Sipho Patrick Hudla, Robert Mutapa, and Bonginkosi Khumalo — were found guilty of Bozwana's murder, and sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment.

SowetanLIVE 

