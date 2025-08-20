NSFAS leaves Unisa students in the lurch

The fund set aside more than R48bn to assist more than 660,000 students for the 2025 academic year, with about 243,000 already fully-funded by March this year. Acting CEO Waseem Carrim told parliament at the time the fund had accepted more applicants than it could assist and needed more than R10.6bn.
Lerato Tsotetsi is one of at least 32,000 Unisa students at risk of not completing their studies on time because the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has failed to pay her tuition for the second semester.
Tsotetsi, a final-year bachelor of commerce in law degree student, said she has been unable to continue with the five modules remaining in her studies this semester because of a lack of funding.
The university has offered to pay only for two modules to continue her education. Tsotetsi said she has missed three weeks of learning since the beginning of the second semester.
The NSFAS said it was oversubscribed and needed more than R10.6bn to manage the increased number of beneficiaries who have applied for the 2025 academic year at tertiary institutions around the country.
Unisa, which has an average of 370,000 students, is hard hit, with a huge number of students still waiting for confirmation of funding to continue their studies this semester.
Tsotetsi, 27, has been funded by the NSFAS since 2022.
“From the five modules, they [Unisa] only offered to pay for two. And even if we pass, we still won’t be able to see our results if there are outstanding fees,” she said.
She accepted the university's gesture on Friday after she realised she was running out of time.
Unisa's National Student Representative Council said last week the university has raised R12.8m to assist more than 7,000 final-year students at risk of dropping out due to finances.
University spokesperson Edgar Rathelele told Sowetan that from the first semester more than 24,000 NSFAS-funded students who attempted to register for modules for the second semester were unable to finalise their registrations due to a lack of NSFAS authorisation.
“Additionally, about 8,300 new students who received provisional approval for NSFAS funding were also temporarily registered and are awaiting final registration activation. The estimated tuition cost for these groups stands at R275m for continuing NSFAS-funded students and then another R99.7m for new students registering for the first time in the second semester.”
The fund set aside more than R48bn to assist more than 660,000 students for the 2025 academic year, with about 243,000 already fully-funded by March this year. Acting CEO Waseem Carrim told parliament at the time the fund had accepted more applicants than it could assist and needed more than R10.6bn.
NSFAS spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said oversubscription was a result of the increasing number of students qualifying for higher education, the cost of living crisis, which pushed more households into the NSFAS eligibility criteria, and declining state resources.
“The NSFAS Act prohibits overspending on the budgeted allocation,” he said.
This doesn't bring comfort to Tsotetsi, whose financial strain is personal.
“This is painful and demotivating. I don’t have parents and my sister has been carrying me all this time. I also want to help her, but now I can’t because I cannot complete my degree. With my degree I would have been able to start looking for work next year, but that cannot happen,” she said.
Warona Tau, a first-year tourism management student at Unisa from Boksburg on the East Rand, said she has lost hope. While the NSFAS funded her first semester, covering registration, data and textbooks, she hasn't received support for her second semester.
“Even if the NSFAS decides to pay for my five modules today, I would not be able to catch up. Many assignments are already past the submission deadline.”
Frustrated and discouraged, Tau has resigned herself to the idea that she may have to delay her studies.
