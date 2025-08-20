Lampe was initially granted permission to open her business by the then Randburg town council in 1984 after inspections were conducted on her property. According to court papers, she continued to pay the annual fee with no challenges until the payments were phased out indefinitely in the early 1990s.
In December 2017 the city, under a new administration, sent her an “unauthorised use of the property” letter, and instructed her to shut down within a month or face a criminal and civil case.
Lampe’s explanation that she had a permit from the 1980s fell on deaf ears. Instead, penalties were issued on her account.
Delivering his judgment, judge Stuart Wilson blasted the city for being unfair to Lampe.
“Had the city engaged reasonably and sensibly with Ms Lampe from the outset, this application would never have been necessary,” he ruled.
“It is declared that the respondent’s conduct in levying property rates on the applicant’s property based on the tariff applicable to properties put to an illegal use is unlawful. The respondent is directed to reverse all charges against the applicant’s municipal account.”
Wilson further interdicted the municipality from terminating any services to Lampe's property and directed the city to furnish her with a recalculated bill within 30 days of the order. The city was also ordered to pay the costs of the application.
Though happy with the order, Lampe — who claims to have lost more than R350,000 in legal fees — said she was sceptical the city will honour it.
“It's a positive outcome but my lawyer told me that the city has a history of ignoring court orders and it might be another year before they refund me,” she said.
“I just want to put this behind me. It is sad that the city could target someone who was trying to make an honest living ... [and] who is not a burden to the state for social grants.”
SowetanLIVE
Pensioner prevails in eight-year rates court battle against City of Joburg
City imposed punitive fees for 'illegally' running a business from her home
Image: Supplied
A Joburg pensioner who runs a private gym from her house had the last laugh when the high court ordered the municipality to recalculate and refund her more than R100,000 in property rates.
The order, delivered by the Johannesburg high court last week, ended an eight-year long headache for Sylvia Lampe, 71, of Randburg, who took the Joburg municipality to court, challenging the council's 2017 decision that she never declared her business, which she started in 1984 from the same property.
As a punishment, the city increased her monthly tariffs from R1,200 to R9,400 — which she could not afford, resulting in her electricity and water constantly being cut off.
“It has been eight years of stress and sleepless nights, and my health took a knock from poor sleep. I was even scammed by people who claim to work for the municipality, and they told me they could fix my problem,” Lampe told Sowetan on Tuesday.
Lampe was initially granted permission to open her business by the then Randburg town council in 1984 after inspections were conducted on her property. According to court papers, she continued to pay the annual fee with no challenges until the payments were phased out indefinitely in the early 1990s.
In December 2017 the city, under a new administration, sent her an “unauthorised use of the property” letter, and instructed her to shut down within a month or face a criminal and civil case.
Lampe’s explanation that she had a permit from the 1980s fell on deaf ears. Instead, penalties were issued on her account.
Delivering his judgment, judge Stuart Wilson blasted the city for being unfair to Lampe.
“Had the city engaged reasonably and sensibly with Ms Lampe from the outset, this application would never have been necessary,” he ruled.
“It is declared that the respondent’s conduct in levying property rates on the applicant’s property based on the tariff applicable to properties put to an illegal use is unlawful. The respondent is directed to reverse all charges against the applicant’s municipal account.”
Wilson further interdicted the municipality from terminating any services to Lampe's property and directed the city to furnish her with a recalculated bill within 30 days of the order. The city was also ordered to pay the costs of the application.
Though happy with the order, Lampe — who claims to have lost more than R350,000 in legal fees — said she was sceptical the city will honour it.
“It's a positive outcome but my lawyer told me that the city has a history of ignoring court orders and it might be another year before they refund me,” she said.
“I just want to put this behind me. It is sad that the city could target someone who was trying to make an honest living ... [and] who is not a burden to the state for social grants.”
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
'Joburg must be rescued': Helen Zille’s plan to put shine back into City of Gold
Morero blames Joburg’s failing finances on previous DA mayorship
Morero not the only guilty one in Joburg's mess
High court sets aside Tshwane's 'unlawful, invalid' cleansing levy
Africa needs smart cities, which require a digital revolution
Tensions rise as Joburg’s billing system errors continue to mount
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos