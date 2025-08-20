South Africa

Police kill three gunmen during Mamelodi shoot-out

One suspect fled and police recovered an AR rifle and two pistols

20 August 2025 - 15:12 By Sowetan Reporter
Three suspects were killed by police in Mamelodi during a shoot-out. Police seized suspected illegal firearms.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Gauteng police shot dead three suspects in Mamelodi on Tuesday night and recovered suspected illegal firearms.

One suspect managed to flee.

Hawks Gauteng spokesperson Lt-Col Christopher Singo said the shooting came after members of their tactical operation management section received information about a group of suspects who allegedly had illegal firearms in Mamelodi East, Stoffelpark extension 15.

He said they followed up on the information.

On Tuesday night, a multidisciplinary intelligence-driven operation consisting of the Hawks, Gauteng Highway Patrol, Airwing and Mamelodi East police was conducted when the police visited the house, said Singo.

“Upon arrival at the premises, a shoot-out ensued between the police and the suspects. Three suspects were fatally wounded by the police and one suspect fled the scene. The police recovered one AR rifle and two pistols.”

SowetanLIVE

MORE

Four suspects from Eastern Cape killed in shoot-out with Gauteng cops

Police say they intercepted a group of alleged robbers while they were en route to rob a businessman about to bank a substantial amount of cash.
News
2 weeks ago

Claim man fatally beaten by cops after car crash being investigated

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the death of a 33-year-old man after a car accident in Embalenhle early on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

Metro cop charged with wife’s death abandons bail application

eThekwini metro police officer Qiniso Sishi, 41, who is charged with the murder of his wife Thandokuhle Mkhize, 48, has abandoned applying for bail.
News
2 days ago

Two youths arrested over attempted robbery of MPs in Cape Town

Three members of parliament were attacked in Philippi, Cape Town, on Tuesday afternoon.
Politics
10 hours ago
