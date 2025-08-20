Student who died in building fall had not been 'defunded', says DUT

The Durban University of Technology student who fell to his death from a building at the Steve Biko campus on Tuesday had not been “defunded”.

There were reports the incident was a result of financial pressure due to the student being defunded but the institution on Wednesday denied those reports.

“Mr Sphiwokuhle Madela, a third-year student enrolled in the BHSc diagnostic radiography programme in the Faculty of Health Sciences, tragically lost his life during the incident in the S-Block building.

“He was a dedicated and hardworking student, performing well in his studies. Mr Madela was fully funded by NSFAS, which was reflected in the last payment file dated August 4 and was coded as a returning student for both tuition and residence in 2025.

“Importantly, he was not part of the NSFAS exceptions file, commonly referred to as `defunded students'. We wish to emphasise that this tragedy was not related to funding or academic matters but rather to personal distress,” DUT said.

The institution offered condolences to Madela's family, friends, classmates and the health sciences faculty.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all who knew and loved him. May Mr Sphiwokuhle Madela's soul rest in peace. We are also aware of images and videos of this tragedy being shared on social media. We urge all members of our community to please be respectful and considerate and to refrain from circulating such content further, out of compassion for the family and friends who are dealing with this tremendous loss.”

The student services department was providing counselling support to affected students.

“We encourage anyone who may need assistance to reach out for help,” DUT said.

