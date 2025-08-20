South Africa

Suspended IDT CEO accuses public works minister of prejudging her

20 August 2025 - 06:33
Suspended IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka and her spokesperson Phasha Makgolane are alleged to have offered journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh R60,000 to drop a story he was working on relating to Malaka's business affairs.
Image: IDT Facebook

Suspended Independent Development Trust (IDT) CEO Tebogo Malaka insists she was unfairly targeted by public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson through the media and by the newly appointed IDT board.

This follows her precautionary suspension over alleged irregularities in an oxygen plant tender and a criminal case opened against her by Macpherson and the board relating to allegations of attempted bribery of investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

“I don’t have a relationship with the minister. I never had a relationship with the minister since he came in. He met all the CEOs and board members of the three entities of the department but not with the IDT and myself. I never had a relationship,” Malaka told eNCA.

She suggested her suspension may have been influenced by perceptions about her identity.

“I am not sure whether it because I am a black woman or because other CEOs are men. I am not sure but I believe when the minister came in he was briefed about me and  never gave me the opportunity to present my side of the story,” she said.

I never bribed anyone. I never took out money and gave it to anyone so I am not going to comment further on the allegations because it is a legal matter and I am willing to go to court to prove my innocence
Suspended IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka

Malaka was suspended after a forensic investigation into an oxygen plant tender worth more than R800m, which also linked her to an upmarket property under scrutiny.

She also stands accused of allegedly offering R60,000 to Daily Maverick journalist Myburgh to suppress reporting about her.

Though video footage of the alleged bribe was released by the publication, Malaka insistws the recording was edited to her detriment.

“If you look at the entire video, it doesn’t reflect what happened because what is showed to the public is snippets of what I said and what the spokesperson said but not what the journalist said,” she said.

She admitted to meeting Myburgh but maintained she did not initiate the encounter. Instead, she claimed it was coordinated by IDT communications specialist Phasha Makgolane, who had a working relationship with the journalist.

“I never bribed anyone. I never took out money and gave it to anyone so I am not going to comment further on the allegations because it is a legal matter and I am willing to go to court to prove my innocence.”

Malaka said  she believed she was “set up” during the meeting with Myburgh.

“I highlighted how the negative articles affected me and my family and he said he had a conversation with Mr Phasha and they had agreed to have a working relationship moving forward and that he had asked for a token of appreciation. I said I don’t know anything about that. Maybe let’s call Mr Phasha to come back. That’s when Mr Phasha returned and the journalist kept saying, ‘Mr Phasha, where’s the token of appreciation?’ and then Mr Phasha took out the money. I assumed that was what they had talked about before because they had met several times,” she said.

The Daily Maverick this week released more clips from the video, in which it alleges Malaka can clearly be heard saying the word “sixty” after she was asked how much money she and Makgolane had brought with them in a Dior carrier bag.

TimesLIVE

