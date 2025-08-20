South Africa

Two men sentenced for 2022 CIT heist

20 August 2025 - 10:57
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal secured the conviction of two men who staged a cash-in-transit robbery.
Image: SAPS

Two men were sentenced to 15 years in prison for a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Estcourt, KwaZulu-Natal, in 2022.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said the Estcourt regional court sentenced Siyabonga Mncube, 30 and 35-year-old Mbongeleni Manyoni on Tuesday.

“On June 8 2022 an armoured vehicle was travelling on the R103 near Estcourt when it was ambushed by the accused. They fired many shots and the driver of the armoured vehicle lost control. The accused disarmed the security guards and used explosives to blow up the vehicle. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen and the accused fled the scene,” he said.

A case of CIT heist was reported at Estcourt police station and the Pietermaritzburg serious organised crime investigation unit attended to the crime scene.

“Mncube and Manyoni were arrested the next day. They were found in possession of stolen cash and were charged accordingly. The two appeared in court several times until they were found guilty on July 16 2025,” said Mhlongo.

