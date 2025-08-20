South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Competition Commission approaches ConCourt over bank price-fixing

20 August 2025 - 10:05 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Competition Commission is before the Constitutional Court on Wednesday for an appeal after allegations that banks have conspired to manipulate the rand against the US dollar.

Tyme Bank says increase in cost of customer identification 'anti-poor'

Tyme Bank wants the home affairs minister to halt his decision to increase the price of verifying bank customers’ details in the National Population ...
Currency case weak, says Standard Bank

Standard Bank says the Competition Commission's currency manipulation case against it, which it is challenging in the competition appeal court, is ...
