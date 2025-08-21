Cape Town surfer Paul Sampson secures spot at All-Africa Games
He is ranked number one in Africa
Capetonian Paul Sampson made history on Sunday by securing second place at the African Surfing Confederation Competition in Cabo Lebo in Angola, earning him a coveted spot at the 2027 All-Africa Games in Egypt.
Sampson is now ranked number one in Africa. He has achieved incredible success, including winning the Cape Town Pro and several other events. Alongside him at the event in Angola were Masibulelemr ‘Lele’ Zozi and Ntando Nqadala, who have been surfing with him for more than a decade.
For these professional surfers, the competition in Angola was about showcasing South African surfers on an international stage for the first time.
However, this dream — and that of more than 100 other young African surfers, both boys and girls — would not have been possible without the efforts of Umar Seye.
As the founder of the African Surfing Confederation, Seye played a pivotal role in creating opportunities for African athletes, marking a significant milestone in both African and South African surfing history.
Despite his recent success, Sampson is now in urgent need of funding to compete in Ghana in just a month.
The funding is needed for a stable monthly income to allow him and others to pursue professional surfing careers in a sustainable manner, as well as access to mental health support, personal development, educational programmes beyond surfing, proper nutrition, life coaching, a structured training programme and post-matric education.
Seye’s mission through the African Surfing Confederation has always been about building a platform for African children, not just to surf, but to dream of becoming world champion surfers and respected leaders within their communities.
“It’s history in the making, especially considering that this movement is driven by an African leader for African children,” said Shafiek Khan, who has been the surf trainer and mentor to the surfers from the Cape Flats.
According to Khan, while this achievement by the African Confederation and Seyer’s mission has been nothing short of remarkable, there is significant financial support needed to help the children get the best chance at winning on a global stage, such as the Olympics.
Khan met Sampson when he was just five on the beach and before meeting him, Khan met his brother Junaid. Through Khan’s surf school, Palama Metzi, Khan used surfing not just as a sport but as a tool to understand children’ lives, help them with schooling, provide them with hope and guide them towards brighter futures.
“At one point, we had more than 100 street children in the surf training programme,” said Khan.
Khan went further, adopting Paul and Junaid for a few years.
“Today, we are still together and they have grown up from just boys on the beach into professional athletes representing South Africa on the international stage,” Khan said.
He has called for South Africa, Africa and global leaders, sports athletes and citizens of the world to step forward to assist in the growth, development and rise of African surfers.
Anyone who would like to make financial donations to fund Sampson’s entry into the African Surf Tour in Ghana from September 17 to 21 where he is needed to defend his ranking, his access and participation into the All-Africa Games in Egypt 2027 and towards his fight into the Olympics in 2028, should make deposits into Paul Sampson 's bank account via EFT.
Banking details are Paul S Sampson, FNB Branch Code 250655, Swift Code: FIRNZAJJ, Account Number: 99 07 115 223 080.
