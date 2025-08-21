Cape Town surfer Paul Sampson secures spot at All-Africa Games

Capetonian Paul Sampson made history on Sunday by securing second place at the African Surfing Confederation Competition in Cabo Lebo in Angola, earning him a coveted spot at the 2027 All-Africa Games in Egypt.

Sampson is now ranked number one in Africa. He has achieved incredible success, including winning the Cape Town Pro and several other events. Alongside him at the event in Angola were Masibulelemr ‘Lele’ Zozi and Ntando Nqadala, who have been surfing with him for more than a decade.

For these professional surfers, the competition in Angola was about showcasing South African surfers on an international stage for the first time.

However, this dream — and that of more than 100 other young African surfers, both boys and girls — would not have been possible without the efforts of Umar Seye.

As the founder of the African Surfing Confederation, Seye played a pivotal role in creating opportunities for African athletes, marking a significant milestone in both African and South African surfing history.

Despite his recent success, Sampson is now in urgent need of funding to compete in Ghana in just a month.

The funding is needed for a stable monthly income to allow him and others to pursue professional surfing careers in a sustainable manner, as well as access to mental health support, personal development, educational programmes beyond surfing, proper nutrition, life coaching, a structured training programme and post-matric education.