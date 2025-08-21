Sithole’s younger brother Samkelo, 30, told of the hardship the family has endured after his death.
Hitman convicted of Richmond municipal manager's death to be sentenced next month
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE
Convicted hitman Sabelo Phewa, 34, who was found guilty last month of killing Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole, is to be sentenced in September.
The matter was in the Durban high court on Thursday for pre-sentencing.
Senior prosecutor advocate Nhlanhla Shange told judge Rithy Singh the state had received the probation officer and correctional officer's reports and a victim impact statement from Sithole's family.
He asked for the matter to be postponed to September 22.
Singh asked the state to give the reports to Phewa as he is representing himself.
She also advised Phewa to inform his witnesses to be present at court should he need them when the matter comes up for sentencing.
KZN hitman convicted of 2017 murder of municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole
Sithole was shot dead at the Richmond licensing office in 2017 while on his way to attend a council meeting.
At the time he was investigating fraud and corruption involving tenders and kickbacks in the municipality.
The firearm found in Phewa's possession at the time of his arrest was linked to several other murders, including that of Amos Ngcobo, whose wife had ordered the hit.
The wife turned state witness and was sentenced to five years' imprisonment.
Phewa, from KwaNyuswa near Botha’s Hill, killed Ngcobo near the KwaNyuswa reserve in June 2017. He was also alleged to have attempted to kill Lucky Bongani Ngema in the KwaNyuswa area on February 16 2018.
Former DA uMgungundlovu East constituency chair Dean Macpherson described Sithole as a crusader against corruption in the corruption-riddled municipality.
Sithole's family and Richmond mayor Melikhaya Ngcongo were present in court.
Family of slain KZN municipal official welcomes life sentences for killers
Sithole’s younger brother Samkelo, 30, told of the hardship the family has endured after his death.
“He was the breadwinner in our house. His generosity went beyond our family. He was a hero who played a crucial role in helping people from the community. He left a long-lasting legacy.”
Ngcongo said they were pleased the matter was drawing to a close.
“We can see the family is somehow getting relief. We know the judge wants to study the reports so that in September the court is informed by the contents of the reports from the social workers and the correctional services.”
He said Sithole's death had a devastating effect on the Midlands community.
“There was a public outcry from the community. I can classify Sbu as one of the great change agents of Richmond.”
They still want to find the mastermind behind the plot to kill Sithole.
“We want to reach the end stage where the family gets the closure it deserves. It won’t be physical because it won’t bring Sbu back, but we want to find the truth as to what led to the assassination of such a great man as Sithole,” said Ngcongo.
