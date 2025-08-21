Man guilty of sexually assaulting pupil fired, banned from teaching children

When confronted with the girl’s accusations, Van Jaarsveld said she had kissed him and he did not report her because he wanted to protect her as she was already in trouble with the school for sending nude pictures to boys.
A married Mpumalanga teacher with a 20-year service record has been fired for sexually assaulting a grade 8 pupil and banned from working with children again.
Eugene van Jaarsveld, who used to teach at Hoër Tegniese Skool Middelburg, kissed the then 14-year-old girl last year, put his hands underneath her skirt and made her touch his private parts.
When confronted with the girl’s accusations, Van Jaarsveld said she had kissed him and he did not report her because he wanted to protect her as she was already in trouble with the school for sending nude pictures to boys.
He said the girl was in trouble with her mother for watching adult sex content on her cellphone.
However, his version was rejected at the Education Labour Relations Council by panellist MN Masetla.
“I find that the employee tried to create a defence which is not truthful,” Masetla said. “I further find that the testimony of the employee’s wife was simply planned and prepared. She simply repeated what the employee had said.
“After a careful analysis of the evidence presented, I find that the employee is guilty of the allegations levelled against him and accordingly, his version is rejected.”
In her testimony to the council panel, the girl said she had known Van Jaarsveld since she was in grade 3. One day, he asked her to fetch some paperwork from his house, about 100m from the school and within the premises.
While she was in his study, she heard the door opening and Van Jaarsveld came in and said to her in Afrikaans, “Jou hare is mooi braided” [Your hair is braided nicely].
Durban teacher fired for sending sex messages to 12-year-old girl
“[Van Jaarsveld] then pulled her close and kissed her while his hands were around her waist,” Masetla said. “She tried pulling away, but he then put his hands under her skirt. She tried pulling away again, but [he] pulled her back. She then succeeded in getting his hands off her to escape.
“[Van Jaarsveld] then pulled her hands back and rubbed her hands on his private parts... she tried pulling her hands away, but [he] held her tight. [He] then said to her, ‘Please don’t tell anyone because I will lose my job, my wife and my children’,” said Masetla.
When the girl asked to be moved to another school, her mother pressed her for the reasons and she told her. The parents reported the matter to the school and opened a criminal case. The girl was then moved to another school.
Masetla said the sexual assault of the girl was serious misconduct.
“The educator is in a position of power and authority [over] the learner. Taking advantage of the learner’s vulnerability should not escape a harsher sanction. I am further guided by section 28(3) of the constitution, which provides that a child’s best interests are of paramount importance in every matter concerning the child.
“It will therefore not be in the interests of children to allow [Van Jaarsveld] to be involved further in the lives of child learners, given that he is found guilty of such serious misconduct.”
SowetanLIVE
