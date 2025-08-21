South Africa

Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September

21 August 2025 - 11:22
Joy Mphande Journalist
Nicky van der Walt outside the new Tang restaurant he has opened in Dubai.
Image: Supplied

Nicky van der Walt, businessman and restaurateur behind popular restaurant chain Tang, has broken his silence amid his legal battle over R3.3m debt

The high court in Cape Town placed his estate in provisional sequestration on Tuesday after an application by Mel Properties 100, a company owned by Walter Hennig. 

Van der Walt's Tang restaurant has premises at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton and more recently in Dubai.

His legal team expressing their disappointment with the judgment. Van der Walt said he was “blindsided” by Hennig’s ongoing financial and legal difficulties, which is what led him into the situation. 

“Mr Van der Walt intends to settle the outstanding debt in full before September 29, thereby bringing finality to the matter. The dispute arises from a co-suretyship agreement entered into by Mr Van der Walt alongside Mr Walter Hennig, the ultimate beneficial owner of Mel Prop 100, to secure additional funding for the Ritz construction project, where Mr Hennig was the majority shareholder,” Van der Walt's legal team said in a statement.

“At the time of concluding the Ritz lease, Mr Van der Walt was unaware of Mr Hennig’s ongoing financial and legal difficulties, which originated from investigations conducted by the US department of justice and the FBI in 2017 relating to bribery and corruption allegations.

“It is important to emphasise that these investigations pertained solely to Mr Hennig and have no bearing on Mr Van der Walt. Throughout, Mr Van der Walt has remained committed to honouring his obligations diligently and responsibly.

“He believes that an expedient settlement serves the best interest of all parties concerned and will allow him to focus fully on his business and professional responsibilities without further distraction.”

TimesLIVE

