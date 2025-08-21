South Africa

Pupils and parent arrested after chaos at Ekurhuleni school

Weeks of unrest included bullying, intimidation, threats and vandalism

21 August 2025 - 16:37 By Gugulethu Mashinini
Police arrested five pupils and a parent at Tsakane Secondary School after violent disruptions to teaching and exams.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Gauteng education department has commended police for arresting five disruptive pupils and a parent at Tsakane Secondary School in Ekurhuleni after a spate of violent incidents that left teachers and learners fearing for their safety.

The arrests were made on Thursday after weeks of unrest which included bullying, intimidation, threats and vandalism.

According to the department, the group recently pelted stones during grade 12 camps, damaged newly replaced school doors, and set fire in toilets. On Wednesday they allegedly threatened teachers and pupils with knives, blocked passages and extorted money and phones during school hours.

“One of the arrested l pupils had been suspended for assaulting a girl with a chair, yet he continued to return to the school forcefully, disregarding disciplinary processes,” said the department.

Educators said they felt unsafe, with some unable to return to class. The chaos reportedly continued on Thursday, disrupting grade 12 preliminary examinations and traumatising children and teachers.

The parent arrested is alleged to have encouraged and supported the disruptive behaviour, further escalating tensions at the school.

Roodepoort principal stabbed during clash between schools

Violent clashes between pupils from West Ridge High School and Hoërskool Roodepoort have been condemned by Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane.
News
2 days ago

The department said it “strongly condemns these acts of criminality and violence which undermine the safe schooling environment that all learners and educators deserve”.

MEC Matome Chiloane praised the police's swift action. “We remain resolute in our commitment to protect the right to education and to ensure that teaching and learning continue without disruption in Gauteng schools. We will not allow our schools to be turned into spaces of violence and intimidation,” he said.

“Every learner has a right to quality education, and every teacher has a right to a safe working environment. We commend the SAPS for taking decisive action and assure the community of Tsakane that order will be restored.”

Psychosocial support teams will be sent to the school to help affected learners, while educators will receive employee wellness support.

The department urged parents to play a more active role in instilling respect and accountability in their children, warning that intimidation “will not be tolerated and will be dealt with through appropriate legal channels”.

TimesLIVE

