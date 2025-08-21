Veld fire alert for most of Gauteng and parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo

The South African Weather Service issued a red fire danger index (FDI) warning on Wednesday for extremely dangerous veld fire conditions in most parts of Gauteng, including Tshwane.
The conditions are expected to persist from Thursday until about midnight on Friday.
According to the weather service, extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the JS Moroka and Nkomazi municipalities in Mpumalanga and Maruleng municipality of Limpopo on Thursday, and in places in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Friday.
The Tshwane emergency services department (ESD) has called on communities to be alert.
The city said extremely dangerous veld fire conditions may be expected when the FDI index is above 75.
“Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human life and/or animal life,” said ESD spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni.
Very hot and windy conditions may result in runaway veld fires and strengthen fires in places in Gauteng.
“We call on communities to observe safety measures. Fire teams, labour and equipment are to be placed on full standby. At the first sign of smoke, every possible measure should be taken to bring the fire under control in the shortest possible time. All available aircraft are to be called for without delay.”
Residents should remain alert and safe during the high fire danger period and take extra safety measures:
- never leave children unattended near heaters, fires or open flames;
- avoid illegal electricity connections as these pose serious fire and electrocution risks;
- do not overload electrical outlets or extension cords;
- never leave a coal fire or open flames burning overnight without proper supervision;
- do not use water to extinguish electrical or flammable liquid fires (such as paraffin fires); and
- use sand or a dry chemical powder fire extinguisher to safely put out paraffin or flammable liquid fires.
The ESD said it is on high alert throughout Tshwane for any related emergencies to protect life and property.
Veld fire alert for most of Gauteng and parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo
Image: 123RF/ File photo
