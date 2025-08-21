Courtesy of SABC
It's day 3 of the Competition Commission's appeal case at the Constitutional Court, where it is tabling arguments on allegations that banks have conspired to manipulate the rand against the US dollar.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Day 3 of Competition Commission's bank price-fixing appeal case
Courtesy of SABC
It's day 3 of the Competition Commission's appeal case at the Constitutional Court, where it is tabling arguments on allegations that banks have conspired to manipulate the rand against the US dollar.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
WATCH | Competition Commission approaches ConCourt over bank price-fixing
WATCH | Competition Commission approaches ConCourt over bank price-fixing
Tyme Bank says increase in cost of customer identification 'anti-poor'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos