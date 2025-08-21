South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Day 3 of Competition Commission's bank price-fixing appeal case

21 August 2025 - 10:08 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

It's day 3 of the Competition Commission's appeal case at the Constitutional Court, where it is tabling arguments on allegations that banks have conspired to manipulate the rand against the US dollar.

WATCH | Competition Commission approaches ConCourt over bank price-fixing

The Competition Commission is before the Constitutional Court on Wednesday for an appeal after allegations that banks have conspired to manipulate ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Competition Commission approaches ConCourt over bank price-fixing

The Competition Commission is before the Constitutional Court on Tuesday for an appeal following allegations that banks have conspired to manipulate ...
News
2 days ago

Tyme Bank says increase in cost of customer identification 'anti-poor'

Tyme Bank wants the home affairs minister to halt his decision to increase the price of verifying bank customers’ details in the National Population ...
News
1 month ago
