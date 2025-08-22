South Africa

Balaclava-clad pupils identified and suspended after Klerksdorp protest

22 August 2025 - 10:49 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pupils dressed in overalls and wearing balaclavas staged a protest at a school's restroom area on Tuesday. File photo.
Pupils dressed in overalls and wearing balaclavas staged a protest at a school's restroom area on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: 123RF

North West education MEC Viola Motsumi says disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against a group of pupils who disrupted teaching at Hoër Tegniese Skool in Klerksdorp.

The pupils, who were dressed in overalls and wore balaclavas, staged a protest at the school restroom area on Tuesday, the department said.

When told to return to class, they poured water and threw papers at a teacher.

"School management succeeded in bringing order and sanity to the school and normal academic activities resumed.

"An immediate investigation was initiated and the pupils involved were identified."

Schoolboy ‘stabbed, locked in pit toilet by classmate’

The wounded schoolboy was locked inside a pit toilet structure where he remained until he was found the next day.
News
3 hours ago

They were suspended for five school days as an interim measure pending the outcome of a formal disciplinary process as per the school's code of conduct.

Motsumi said: "The behaviour displayed by the pupils is unacceptable. We are not going to tolerate pupils who assault teachers. They do not belong in our schools.

"I am going to instruct the school governing body to take drastic steps against the pupils. The steps taken should send a message to other pupils to never attempt such horrible behaviour."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Pupils and parent arrested after chaos at Ekurhuleni school

The Gauteng education department has commended police for arresting five disruptive pupils and a parent at Tsakane Secondary School after a spate of ...
News
21 hours ago

Roodepoort principal stabbed during clash between schools

Violent clashes between pupils from West Ridge High School and Hoërskool Roodepoort have been condemned by Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane.
News
3 days ago

Bullying, violence and vandalism in primary school: study explores a growing crisis in SA

Learners steal from classmates, teachers and offices, often without remorse
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  2. SA Tourism board dissolution by Patricia de Lille sparks outrage from Outa South Africa
  3. Meet IRIS, South Africa's first AI teaching robot to boost learning in ... Sci-Tech
  4. Money shortage may mean only one voter registration weekend next year Politics
  5. Pensioner prevails in eight-year rates court battle against City of Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It's Hot (Official Music Video) ft. Pharrell Williams
Nigerian firm develops breakthrough bionic arms for amputees | REUTERS