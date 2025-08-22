North West education MEC Viola Motsumi says disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against a group of pupils who disrupted teaching at Hoër Tegniese Skool in Klerksdorp.
The pupils, who were dressed in overalls and wore balaclavas, staged a protest at the school restroom area on Tuesday, the department said.
When told to return to class, they poured water and threw papers at a teacher.
"School management succeeded in bringing order and sanity to the school and normal academic activities resumed.
"An immediate investigation was initiated and the pupils involved were identified."
Balaclava-clad pupils identified and suspended after Klerksdorp protest
Schoolboy ‘stabbed, locked in pit toilet by classmate’
They were suspended for five school days as an interim measure pending the outcome of a formal disciplinary process as per the school's code of conduct.
Motsumi said: "The behaviour displayed by the pupils is unacceptable. We are not going to tolerate pupils who assault teachers. They do not belong in our schools.
"I am going to instruct the school governing body to take drastic steps against the pupils. The steps taken should send a message to other pupils to never attempt such horrible behaviour."
