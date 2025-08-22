The entire school community then stood together to take the pledge, promising to respect one another, protect their education and make their schools safe places for learning.
North West pupils pledge to fight drugs, gangs and school violence
Image: Supplied
Pupils at two schools in Boitekong, North West, have pledged to make their classrooms safer and free from violence, drugs and gangsterism after a hard-hitting two-day campaign.
The “My school, my responsibility – standing against drugs, violence and gangs” campaign was led by the Adopt-a-School Foundation in partnership with community stakeholders, including the departments of social development, health and correctional services, and the SA Police Service.
The initiative comes in response to growing concerns about violence and substance abuse among pupils at Boitekong Secondary and Boitekong II Secondary.
Pupils were confronted with testimonies from rehabilitated offenders who warned them about the dangers of crime and drug abuse.
“You are children and must remain focused on your schooling,” said Edward Masilo from the department of correctional services. “Violence, gangsterism and drugs are crimes. If you do not stop, you will end up in jail.”
Teachers and pupils also staged an industrial theatre performance dramatising recent traumatic incidents linked to drugs and violence in their schools. The play ended with a peer-to-peer challenge, urging pupils not to sabotage their education.
WATCH | Alexandra teachers fly high for inspiring their pupils
The entire school community then stood together to take the pledge, promising to respect one another, protect their education and make their schools safe places for learning.
“The campaign was about more than awareness. It was about hope, unity and a shared commitment to a better future,” said Peter Mahani, Adopt-a-School Foundation programme manager.
“You could feel the energy shift when the pupils stood up to take the pledge.”
Stakeholders reinforced the message with practical interventions.
Social workers highlighted available mental health support, health professionals raised awareness about substance abuse, police officers explained the criminal consequences of drug use and correctional services provided experiences of life in prison.
A corporate partner from Merafe Resources said the programme was an investment in community wellbeing.
“We believe in building safe and healthy communities, starting with our schools. By working with the Adopt-a-School Foundation, we can help pupils realise their potential and stay on the right path,” the company said.
The Adopt-a-School Foundation, a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, has worked in 696 schools nationwide, reaching more than 1.7-million pupils and developing more than 35,000 teachers since its inception in 2002.
Moral regeneration is a key part of its model, which combines academic, social and infrastructural interventions.
