South Africa

Court denies bail for man accused in Newclare child drug case

All four accused will remain in custody until October 3 after child's mother and two other men abandoned their bail applications on Monday

22 August 2025 - 14:41 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bail denied for accused two, facing charges of attempted murder and child abuse
Bail denied for accused two, facing charges of attempted murder and child abuse
Image: Mmatumelo Lebjane

The Johannesburg magistrate's court has denied bail to one of the four people accused of making a four-year-old boy smoke what appeared to be drugs, citing the seriousness of the charges and the risk he poses to the community. 

Magistrate Annalise Tlhapi ruled on Friday that the accused, identified as accused No 2, will remain behind bars. She said releasing him would endanger other children and the broader community.

The court also heard that he is unemployed, raising concerns he could evade trial.

“The state indicated the accused may be a flight risk.”

The magistrate noted his criminal history, including a 2018 conviction for drug possession, and said “even now he is found in a situation where drugs are involved”.

Three of four accused in toddler 'drug' case, including mom, drop bail

Three of the four people from Newclare arrested after a video on social media of a young boy smoking what appeared to be drugs abandoned bail in the ...
News
3 days ago

“It will not be in the best interests of justice for him to be released,” said Tlhapi.

On Monday the child's mother and two other men abandoned their bail applications.

All four accused will now remain in custody until their next appearance on October 3.

The case has sparked outrage in the community after a viral video that allegedly showed the boy lighting a pipe for his mother and then being encouraged to smoke it himself, with the other accused allegedly present and filming it while laughing.

Outside court, residents of Newclare expressed relief at the decision.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Activists raise alarm on how parental substance abuse harms childhood development

A video that went viral showing a toddler being coerced to smoke highlights a scourge
News
1 week ago

'It could've been my child': Joburg community fumes over mom who 'gave drugs' to young son

A woman and three men from Newclare appeared briefly in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of attempted murder and child ...
News
2 weeks ago

Toddler video 'a cry for help from drug-ravaged Newclare community'

A councillor from Newclare, Johannesburg, where a four-year-old was removed from his family after a video of him made to smoke drugs went viral, says ...
News
3 weeks ago

Attempted murder charge for Joburg mom who gave 'drugs' to young son

The mother of the young boy who was filmed giving him a 'bottleneck with drugs' to smoke is facing trial for attempted murder.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  2. SA Tourism board dissolution by Patricia de Lille sparks outrage from Outa South Africa
  3. Meet IRIS, South Africa's first AI teaching robot to boost learning in ... Sci-Tech
  4. Self-confessed 'killer' arrested for attacks on girlfriend and his ex South Africa
  5. Money shortage may mean only one voter registration weekend next year Politics

Latest Videos

Russia, Ukraine meeting likely not to happen anytime soon
LIVE: Tunisia’s UGTT Union Protests in Tunis Against President Saied