South Africa

Gold Fields boosts dividend as profit triples on record bullion prices

22 August 2025 - 11:16 By Nelson Banya
Gold Fields' South Deep mine in Westonaria, Gauteng. File photo.
Image: SOUTH DEEP MINE

Mining group Gold Fields raised its interim dividend on Friday as first-half profit more than tripled from a year before, driven mainly by record bullion prices and increased production.

Gold Fields said it realised an average gold price of $3,281 (R57,969) an ounce in the first half of 2025, up 40% from the same period last year.

The Johannesburg-based miner's gold production rose 24% to 1.136-million ounces in the first half.

The company maintained its 2025 full-year production forecast at between 2.25-million ounces and 2.45-million ounces.

Production benefited from operational improvements at Salares Norte in Chile, South Deep in South Africa, Cerro Corona in Peru and Gruyere in Australia, where output last year was impacted by bad weather and geological challenges.

Gold Fields to buy Australia’s Gold Road in A$3.7bn deal

The buyout will allow Gold Fields to consolidate ownership over the low-cost, long-life Gruyere gold mine in Western Australia, which it operates ...
Business Times
3 months ago

The ramp-up at the new Salares Norte mine progressed well this winter after it was hampered by extreme weather last year, Gold Fields CEO Mike Fraser told Reuters.

“We learned. We did spend additional effort on additional winterisation activities, and the team have operated very safely and effectively through the winter period,” Fraser said.

Salares Norte produced 123,600 gold-equivalent ounces in the first half of 2025 and is expected to reach commercial levels of production in the third quarter of this year, Gold Fields said. The mine is expected to produce between 325,000 and 375,000 ounces in 2025.

Salares Norte will have its first full year of steady-state production in 2026, when the mine is expected to produce 550,000 to 580,000 ounces, Gold Fields said.

The company's headline earnings rose to $1.027bn (R18.2bn) in the six months to June 30, compared with $320.7m (R5.66bn) in the same period last year.

The company declared an interim dividend of R7 per share, up from R3 per share in the first half of 2024.

Reuters

