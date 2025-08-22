South Africa

Government opens freight rail network to private firms

22 August 2025 - 13:26 By Sfundo Parakozov and Anathi Madubela
Private firms will be allowed to operate trains on the country's freigh rail network. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Denys Bilytskyi

The government said on Friday it will allow private firms to run trains on the country's freight rail network, aiming to boost efficiency as Transnet struggles to keep up with demand.

Transnet has faced equipment shortages and maintenance backlogs worsened by widespread cable theft and vandalism, prompting the government to seek private sector involvement.

Transport minister Barbara Creecy said 11 out of 25 train operating companies that applied for access to the freight network had met the requirements and will proceed to the next stage of negotiations and contracting, without naming the companies. The firms secured slots across 41 routes, she said.

“They are not cannibalising Transnet freight, they are adding capacity to what Transnet freight is already carrying,” Creecy told reporters.

The initiative targets routes used to transport bulk commodities like coal, iron ore, chrome, manganese, sugar and fuel.

Conditional award letters will outline requirements such as railway safety permits, rolling stock readiness and securing port offloading capacity. Slot durations will range from one to 10 years, Creecy said.

This year, the government has extended R149bn in guarantees to support Transnet's recovery but says it has limited resources to fund infrastructure development and address logistics backlogs.

Creecy said Transnet was also seeking R35bn in infrastructure funding from the government this year.

Transnet's freight rail volumes dropped to 152-million tonnes in the 2023/24 financial year, down from a peak of 226-million tonnes in 2017/18.

The new operators are expected to carry an additional 20-million tonnes of freight annually starting from the next financial year, advancing the government's goal of transporting 250-million tonnes by rail annually by 2029, Creecy said.

The operators could add 10-million tonnes of coal export capacity over the next three years, she added, from levels now of about 50-million tonnes.

Bulk mineral exporters such as Kumba Iron Ore and thermal coal exporter Thungela Resources have been forced to curtail production to align with Transnet's limited capacity.

Reuters

