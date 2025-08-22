“On postpaid would like to see it improving on a stable ground. In as far as enterprise is concerned, we also want to make sure that we have a healthy balance sheet, strong cash flow and liquidity. So the need for commercial execution is quite a big one,” Molefe said.
MTN SA's fight to regain market share
MTN will ramp up its distribution and dealer network as well as improve its location-based pricing in South Africa to claw back market share in the prepaid market as it revises earnings targets for the business.
The company, which has 39.8-million subscribers in South Africa, 29.5-million of whom are on prepaid, has been under pressure as competitors intensify their fight to win customers. The prepaid voice segment was the hardest hit with revenue down 2.2%.
MTN Group CFO Tsholo Molefe said in an interview this week that region by region, voice had been declining.
“We obviously believe that we can improve on prepaid data. So there's quite a number of interventions that we are looking at, location-based pricing, in terms of how we bundle our proposition to customers.
