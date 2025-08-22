A panel established to interview and recommend candidates to fill three vacancies at the IEC has recommended eight candidates to the National Assembly, including outgoing chair Mosotho Moepya and commissioner judge Dhaya Pillay.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa said on Friday the terms of office for Moepya and commissioners Masuku and Pillay are due to expire on November 4.
As result, National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza requested chief justice Mandisa Maya, as chair of the panel, to initiate the process to fill the three vacancies that will arise in November.
The Electoral Commission Act outlines the process to be initiated for the filling of the positions.
After the request from the speaker, the chief justice establishes a panel comprising herself and the chairperson of the Human Rights Commission, the chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality and the public protector.
The panel chair then calls for nominations and after receiving applications, compiles a shortlist.
The legislation provides that of the five members that comprise the commission, one shall be a judge. The act also requires the panel to submit a list of no fewer than eight recommended candidates to the committee of the National Assembly.
The IEC said the panel interviewed 10 candidates on July 21 and 22 and panel unanimously decided to recommend eight candidates.
In addition to Pillay and Moepya, other candidates recommended are judge Mjabuliseni Madondo, adv Geraldene Chaplog-Louw, Joyce Pitso, Granville Abraham, Robert Martin and Nkosikhulule Nyembezi.
TimesLIVE
Panel recommends candidates to fill vacancies at the IEC
Image: Freddy Mavunda
TimesLIVE
