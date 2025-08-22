South Africa

Schoolboy ‘stabbed, locked in pit toilet by classmate’

22 August 2025 - 10:20 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The wounded schoolboy was dumped inside a pit toilet structure where he remained until he was found the next day. File photo.
The wounded schoolboy was dumped inside a pit toilet structure where he remained until he was found the next day. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

A 17-year-old pupil is under arrest for alleged attempted murder and robbery at a high school outside Alice in the Eastern Cape.

Detectives linked him to an attack on a 16-year-old on the school grounds at 8am on Tuesday, said police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana.

The younger boy was stabbed in the neck, robbed of his cellphone and cash.

He was then shoved into a disused pit toilet structure.

“The victim remained trapped there throughout the night.” 

He was discovered on Wednesday morning by another pupil and was rushed to Victoria Hospital for urgent medical attention.

“He is recovering from his injuries,” Gantana said.

The suspect appeared before the Alice magistrate's court on Thursday and was remanded to the John X Meriman Juvenile Centre. He will be detained there at least until his next court appearance on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Decision on Mdantsane pupils suspended for bullying girl delayed

The school governing body at David Mama High in Mdantsane, in the Eastern Cape, has denied claims that the five boys who allegedly physically ...
News
4 days ago

When your child is the bully : experts advise seeking professional help if home and school efforts not effective

The Sunday Times reported a gang of rogue pupils turned a Pretoria high school into a den of crime.
News
10 months ago

Abusers and bullies often products of their environment

Abusers often come from a background where they did not feel validated as children, where they were not made to feel accepted for who they were as ...
News
4 years ago

Pupils and parent arrested after chaos at Ekurhuleni school

The Gauteng education department has commended police for arresting five disruptive pupils and a parent at Tsakane Secondary School after a spate of ...
News
21 hours ago

Roodepoort principal stabbed during clash between schools

Violent clashes between pupils from West Ridge High School and Hoërskool Roodepoort have been condemned by Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane.
News
3 days ago

Meet IRIS, South Africa's first AI teaching robot to boost learning in classrooms

IRIS, SA's first AI-powered robot was developed by BSG Technologies, founded by Thandoh Gumede from KwaMnqobokazi in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Pledge to replace pit toilets at schools on track, says minister Gwarube South Africa
  2. Human remains discovered in old pit toilet at Limpopo school South Africa
  3. Macpherson, Gwarube on ministerial push to eradicate pit toilets in schools Politics
  4. We'll find each other: basic education minister on relations with unions Politics
  5. Q&A with SA Human Rights Commissioner Tshepo Madlingozi Opinion & Analysis
  6. Progress in eradicating pit toilets in schools — but there are still too many South Africa
  7. Relebogile Secondary pupils to return to mobile classrooms as sinkhole eats up ... News
  8. BHEKISISA | Why Limpopo’s schools still have pit toilets South Africa
  9. 'There is something wrong here': questions over how primary school pupil's body ... South Africa
  10. EDITORIAL | What is so hard about building proper toilets to save children’s ... Opinion

Most read

  1. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  2. SA Tourism board dissolution by Patricia de Lille sparks outrage from Outa South Africa
  3. Meet IRIS, South Africa's first AI teaching robot to boost learning in ... Sci-Tech
  4. Money shortage may mean only one voter registration weekend next year Politics
  5. Pensioner prevails in eight-year rates court battle against City of Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Snoop Dogg - Drop It Like It's Hot (Official Music Video) ft. Pharrell Williams
Nigerian firm develops breakthrough bionic arms for amputees | REUTERS