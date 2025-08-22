Ntshingila told TimesLIVE: “Flying over our schools, seeing the pupils from above, was unforgettable. It makes me hope that some of them might want to take this [being a pilot and working with wildlife] as a career path one day.”
Actress Vele Manenje, the trust's newest ambassador, said: “Guardian Angel has won my heart, they've shown me change is possible when we work together. It's about giving back to the kasi and motivating the youth to realise they can be somebody, no matter where they come from. Take responsibility, take up space and know you are important,” she said.
The teacher recognition also included certificates of gratitude, presented during a ceremony on Thursday.
The certificates read: “In heartfelt appreciation for your dedication, leadership and love shown towards the children and your community during the inaugural 'Keep Kasi Clean' Fun Day on Mandela Day, July 18 2025. Your guidance and commitment have inspired our youth to walk with pride, purpose and unity, making a lasting impact on their lives and our community. Thank you for being a truly inspirational mindset innovator.”
The educators said they hope the initiative instilled a positive mindset among the children.
“This will help them realise they need to keep their environment clean,” said Menenzhe. “Cleanliness is next to godliness. It starts small, but as we grow, the project will expand and Alexandra will no longer be known as dirty.”
“We love our learners and want to see them grow, enjoy and make the right decisions in life. This programme reinforces environmental awareness and pride in the community. It was a privilege to be recognised for this work,” Ntshingila added.
WATCH | Alexandra teachers fly high for inspiring their pupils
Three Alexandra teachers who participated in a “Keep Kasi Clean” initiative by the Guardian Angel Wildlife and Marine Trust were on Thursday treated to a helicopter flight over Johannesburg.
It was a first-time experience for the teachers and the trust's event co-ordinator Mandla Khumalo. He said the clean-up event in Alexandra on Mandela Day in July drew more than 3,000 attendees, more than double the number they expected.
“The teachers helped us recruit pupils, co-ordinate activities and ensure everything ran smoothly. Rewarding them is a way to show their hard work matters,” Khumalo said.
The clean-up, which also included parents and community members, aimed to educate Alexandra's youth about environmental conservation, cleanliness and civic responsibility, while giving back to the community through fun and learning activities.
The trust, founded by Raymond Kramer, is an NPO dedicated to wildlife conservation, environmental stewardship and community empowerment.
Kramer said recognising teachers who “go above and beyond” is central to the trust's mission.
“Teachers are special people, their guidance shapes the future. You're not going to save our wildlife if you don't teach our youth.”
Kramer said the environmental and social challenges in South Africa are important to address as biodiversity is under threat, unemployment is high and many young people in places such as Alexandra grow up disconnected from nature.
“The only way to safeguard our ecological heritage is by starting with the youth, giving them education, responsibility and hope. This is why Guardian Angel combines environmental awareness with real-life opportunities.
“Teaching a child about conservation is one thing, showing them the beauty and value of wild spaces makes it personal. When a learner sees the impact they understand their role in protecting it.”
The teachers, Vuyiswa Ntshingila, a mathematics teacher at Bovet Primary School; Tshilidzi Rosemary Menenzhe, a social sciences and life skills teacher at De Knak Primary School; and Lucy Kganyago, a maths teacher at Minerva High School, were the chosen ones among the teachers from schools in Alexandra involved in the Mandela Day “Keep Kasi Clean” initiative. Tebogo Morake and Mandla Khumalo were also recognised for their contributions.
“It started with Raymond approaching schools in Alexandra, saying he wants the youth to know and understand conservation and environmental stewardship,” said Menenzhe. “To be chosen for this reward was a huge surprise. We were doing it for the love of our pupils.”
At Rand Airport, the teachers described their first helicopter ride as a mix of exhilaration and nervous excitement.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
Ntshingila told TimesLIVE: “Flying over our schools, seeing the pupils from above, was unforgettable. It makes me hope that some of them might want to take this [being a pilot and working with wildlife] as a career path one day.”
Actress Vele Manenje, the trust's newest ambassador, said: “Guardian Angel has won my heart, they've shown me change is possible when we work together. It's about giving back to the kasi and motivating the youth to realise they can be somebody, no matter where they come from. Take responsibility, take up space and know you are important,” she said.
The teacher recognition also included certificates of gratitude, presented during a ceremony on Thursday.
The certificates read: “In heartfelt appreciation for your dedication, leadership and love shown towards the children and your community during the inaugural 'Keep Kasi Clean' Fun Day on Mandela Day, July 18 2025. Your guidance and commitment have inspired our youth to walk with pride, purpose and unity, making a lasting impact on their lives and our community. Thank you for being a truly inspirational mindset innovator.”
The educators said they hope the initiative instilled a positive mindset among the children.
“This will help them realise they need to keep their environment clean,” said Menenzhe. “Cleanliness is next to godliness. It starts small, but as we grow, the project will expand and Alexandra will no longer be known as dirty.”
“We love our learners and want to see them grow, enjoy and make the right decisions in life. This programme reinforces environmental awareness and pride in the community. It was a privilege to be recognised for this work,” Ntshingila added.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
The programme also includes the introduction of scouts in Alexandra. Khumalo said scouts help youth develop discipline, respect and skills through activities such as camping, nature education and team-building.
“We have about 80 scouts from Mfundisweni and more than 200 learners from Bovet,” he said. “They're learning responsibility, environmental stewardship and leadership, guided by young adults we trained to mentor them.”
Manenje said the trust's long-term aim is mindset change, centred in education, discipline and consistency.
“This is a forever thing. If the youth learn to respect themselves, their community and their environment, it will ripple outwards.”
Kramer hopes Alexandra can become a model community for cleanliness and environmental consciousness.
“It's a long road, but if we start with the youth, lead by example and include the community, real change is possible,” he said.
“We want these young people to understand that protecting our environment is also about their own future, their opportunities and creating a life they can be proud of. When you instil care, discipline and responsibility at a young age the effect multiplies.”
As the helicopter touched down at Rand Airport, the teachers felt they were returning to Alexandra inspired, their certificates in hand and a renewed sense of purpose to continue educating and empowering the township's youth.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Alex children introduced to exotic wildlife awareness
African nations told to clean up water governance to get private sector funds flowing
Calls for solutions to fix pollution of Jukskei River near Alex as volunteers fight ongoing battle
‘The Jukskei River used to give us fish and frogs, but now there’s nothing’
Volunteers rid Joburg’s inner city of litter — and rats and crooks
Gauteng agriculture MEC pushes for legislation to ban food waste
Joburg remains committed to rodent control in Alex despite failed owl project
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos