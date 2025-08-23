South Africa

Arrest made in case of murdered Gqeberha prosecutor Tracy Brown

23 August 2025 - 13:45 By Staff Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A 33-year-old man was arrested on Thursday morning and will appear in in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Monday in relation to the murder of Tracy Brown.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on Thursday morning and will appear in in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Monday in relation to the murder of Tracy Brown.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

The Hawks have made an arrest in the case of slain Gqeberha prosecutor Tracy Brown.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba said a 33-year-old man was arrested on Thursday morning and will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.

He faces charges relating to the assassination of a female state prosecutor.

Fumba said after Brown was killed on July 31, a multidisciplinary investigation team led by the Hawks' Gqeberha serious organised crime investigation (SOCI) unit, working in close collaboration with various SAPS units, began their investigation.

“Through relentless investigative efforts, the team positively identified a 33-year-old male suspect linked to the murder,” Fumba said.

“It was established that the suspect fled to Johannesburg shortly after the incident in an attempt to evade justice.

“On August 21 , while investigators were pursuing leads in Johannesburg, critical information was received indicating that the suspect was travelling back towards Gqeberha.

“Acting with precision, the team strategically co-ordinated a roadblock in the early hours of August 21. The suspect’s vehicle was intercepted, and he was successfully apprehended.”

Provincial Hawks head Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya said the arrest was a significant step forward but the investigation was ongoing.

“The Hawks will not allow criminals to intimidate the justice system and will ensure that all those behind the ruthless killing are brought to justice.”

The Herald

READ MORE:

Gqeberha prosecutor fatally shot, justice minister wants court officials protected

Regional court prosecutor Tracy Brown, who was attached to the New Brighton court in Gqeberha, was fatally shot on arrival at her home on Thursday ...
News
3 weeks ago

Freedom Under Law condemns murders of Eastern Cape prosecutors

Freedom Under Law has expressed concern about the murder of regional court prosecutor Tracy Brown, who was shot dead outside her home in Gqeberha in ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  2. Self-confessed 'killer' arrested for attacks on girlfriend and his ex South Africa
  3. Principal accused of killing wife argues his ill-health is grounds for bail South Africa
  4. Panel recommends candidates to fill vacancies at the IEC Politics
  5. Label error prompts recall of chicken and beef stock cubes Consumer Live

Latest Videos

UN aid chief blames Israel's aid obstruction for famine in Gaza | REUTERS
Russia, Ukraine meeting likely not to happen anytime soon