South Africa

Light aircraft crashes near George

Two injured treated on the scene and taken to hospital

23 August 2025 - 17:39 By Guy Rogers
A light aircraft crashed earlier this morning south of Tembalethu, George.
Image: Supplied

Two people were injured in a light aircraft crash in the George area on Saturday morning.

Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) communications manager Herman Pieters said the accident happened south of the George township of Thembalethu at about 11am.

He said the GRDM emergency control centre was informed of the situation by the George Airport tower.

“The emergency centre activated the George municipality and GRDM fire and rescue services and the police.

“The landowner where the accident occurred had contacted Emergency Medical Services (EMS) directly.

“Miraculously the pilot and passenger escaped with minor injuries.”

Pieters said the injured pair was treated on the scene by EMS and transported to the local hospital in George.

The Herald

