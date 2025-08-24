South Africa

KZN education condemns violence at schools as pupil is stabbed, others injured in separate incidents

24 August 2025 - 19:48 By TIMESLIVE
KZN education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has condemned the violence seen at schools in his province. File photo.
KZN education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has condemned the violence seen at schools in his province. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has condemned incidents of violence at two schools on Friday, where several pupils were injured, with one needing to undergo surgery. 

According to KZN education MEC Sipho Hlomuka, in the first incident at Trenance Park Secondary School in Verulam, a 17-year-old pupil was stabbed in his neck with a kitchen knife by fellow grade 8 pupils. 

The injured pupil received immediate medical attention and on Saturday underwent surgery and is recovering well in hospital. 

“As a department, we are relieved to report that his condition is stable,” said Hlomuka.

According to Hlomuka, the two grade 8 pupils were apprehended by the security company that responded first to the call by the school and were handed over to the police. 

Hlomuka said the department is working closely with the police to ensure those responsible face the full consequences of their actions.

“The safety and well-being of our learners remains our top priority. The department will continue to monitor the learner’s recovery while ensuring he receives academic support. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Reaction Unit South Africa, the medical team for their swift intervention, and the teachers of Trenance Park Secondary School for their dedication and support during this difficult time,” said Hlomuka.

The MEC said the second incident involved two pupils from Esther Payne Smith Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg, who were injured during a brawl.

Multiple teams were immediately dispatched to Bombay Road, joined by other private security providers.

Upon arrival, officers found two pupils aged 15 and 17 who had sustained lacerations to their heads and legs, Hlomuka said. 

He said the victims received on-site treatment before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care. Another security company had already apprehended a pupil believed to be responsible for the attack.

The South African Police Service has since taken over the investigation.

As a department, we condemn school violence.”

