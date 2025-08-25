AdvTech posts double-digit profit growth on enrolments and Africa push

Private education provider AdvTech reported strong interim results, crediting higher student enrolments and rapid expansion into the rest of Africa for growth in the first half of the year.
AdvTech reported that headline earnings per share rose 15% to 112.7c, while normalised earnings per share increased 16% to 113.0c. The company declared an interim dividend of 45c per ordinary share, providing a tangible boost for investors.
Revenue for the first six months of 2025 rose 10% to R4.68bn, propelled by a 13% increase in the education division. Operating profit grew 14% to R982m and operating margins improved to 21%.
AdvTech CEO Geoff Whyte attributed these improvements to “scale leverage and a continued focus on efficiencies”.
Speaking on the company’s strong first-half performance, Whyte said that “healthy enrolment growth, moderate fee increases, improved debtors control and continued margin improvement contributed to AdvTech delivering another strong set of results”.
He said this success was built on increased enrolment across the board, with all South African brands showing growth. AdvTech South African school's operating profit rose 12% to R354m and 14% to R496 in tertiary institutions.
AdvTech's reach has also been growing rapidly across the African continent, now serving just under 12,000 students, where the group's operating profit increased by 34% to R83m.
Whyte said “we have schools in Ethiopia with the mid-fee Flipper Group, Botswana with the mid-fee Gaborone International School, and Kenya with the mid-fee Makini group,” with recent acquisitions including Regis Runda Academy in Kenya for R172m and Flipper International School in Ethiopia for R132.7m.
Whyte explained that AdvTech's focus in the international market was scalability, saying, “Our forward plan is to scale our mid-fee and premium schools brands in Kenya, Ethiopia, Botswana and Ghana and to extend Rosebank University from Ghana to Kenya, Botswana and Ethiopia.”
On tertiary expansion, he added that the company was “in the process of opening our first university outside South Africa in Accra, Ghana”.
“We will also look, with suitable care, to enter new international markets where we would also lead with these brands.”
Whyte said AdvTech will select new international markets carefully, based on stringent criteria such as a relatively stable currency, strong regulatory environment, strong GDP growth, trustworthy banking system and an educational environment suited to its brands.
“In the six months under review, we continued to build competitive advantage by investing in superior technology to enhance teaching and learning, further cementing our position as the leading provider of private education on the African continent,” said Whyte.
Whyte mentioned that one of these technological innovations was AdvLearn, an AI-powered personalised digital learning platform, which tailors lessons, tracks student progress and helps teachers identify areas needing extra support.
AdvTech posts double-digit profit growth on enrolments and Africa push
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE
