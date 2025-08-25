South Africa

Five suspected online fraudsters held after shoot-out with police

They advertised a vehicle for sale and intended to rob the would-be buyer

25 August 2025 - 20:40 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The suspects had advertised a vehicle online but the buyer suspected the sellers were the ones who attacked and robbed his friend of cash on August 4 after he had responded to a similar advert. Stock photo.
The suspects had advertised a vehicle online but the buyer suspected the sellers were the ones who attacked and robbed his friend of cash on August 4 after he had responded to a similar advert. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Five online robbery suspects were shot and injured during a shoot-out with the police in Midrand on Monday afternoon.

The suspects had advertised a vehicle online but the buyer suspected the sellers were the ones who attacked and robbed his friend of cash on August 4 after he had responded to a similar advert.

Police were roped in and went to an address in Midrand to which the “sellers” had directed the buyer to go, with cash.

When the suspects, who arrived in two vehicles, saw that police were present, they shot at the police, who returned fire.

One of the vehicles overturned as the driver fled and police arrested five suspects and seized two firearms, said Gauteng acting police commissioner Maj Gen Fred Kekana, who was at the scene.

The other vehicle was shot at but the four suspects drove away. Kekana said one or two of the suspects might be injured and the team expect they would also be arrested.

“Through these ones who were arrested, we believe we will get more information and we will try our best through investigation and our intelligence to ensure these suspects are linked to as many cases where they were involved as possible.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Manhunt for gunmen who robbed congregants in Mkhuhlu

Mpumalanga police are looking for armed robbers who stormed a church, fired several shots and robbed congregants of their belongings.
News
9 hours ago

Three dead in two taxi rank shootings in front of commuters in Cape Town

Early morning commuters were faced with taxi conflict shooting sprees in two different areas in Cape Town on Monday.
News
10 hours ago

Usindiso fire survivors face new terror

A woman who survived one of South Africa’s most devastating fires, which claimed the lives of 76 people in the Joburg CBD, has told of how tragedy ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  2. Here’s how we are keeping the lights on: Eskom South Africa
  3. Sassa to roll out mandatory biometrics nationally from September 1 South Africa
  4. MTN SA's fight to regain market share South Africa
  5. KZN education condemns violence at schools as pupil is stabbed, others injured ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep104 | Foton Tunland, Range Rover Evoque, BMW X3, VW Golf 7 TSI, ...
LIVE: Emergency OIC meeting on Gaza crisis in Jeddah