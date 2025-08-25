Manhunt for gunmen who robbed congregants in Mkhuhlu

According to police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane, three suspects stormed into the church while congregants were worshipping.
“The suspects, armed with firearms, instructed everyone to lie down. They then robbed the congregants of their cellphones, cash and car keys,” Ndubane said.
He said the suspects fled in a white VW Polo which belonged to one of the congregants.
“It is further reported that the suspects discharged several shots inside the church, but no-one was injured.
“Several spent cartridges were recovered on the floor. No arrests have yet been made and the investigation continues,” he said.
Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the incident.
“It is deeply concerning that criminals now boldly target places of worship, which should be sanctuaries of peace and safety.”
The police have asked anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Lt-Col Skhumbuzo Ceko on 082-922-9902, the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600-10111, or send information via the MySAPS App.
“All information will be treated with confidentiality and callers may remain anonymous,” Ndubane said.
