South Africa

Sasol share price surges on improved financial performance

25 August 2025 - 16:33
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sasol CEO Simon Baloyi. File photo.
Sasol CEO Simon Baloyi. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Petrochemicals giant Sasol's shares jumped 8% on the JSE on Monday after bolstering its free cash flow for the year ended June despite a drop in the rand-oil price and production challenges at its Secunda plant.

Sasol reported a 75% increase in free cash flow after tax, interest and capital expenditure to R12.6bn supported by the R4.3bn Transnet cash settlement. The group also recorded a R20.7bn lower impairment than the R74.9bn a year ago.

Sasol CEO Simon Baloyi said keeping cost increases below inflation contributed to the performance.

“The things that we could control, we controlled very well and as a result we increased our free cash flow, which is a true measure of how much money the organisation makes. That is the only way to pay down debt and pay dividends and invest in the future.”

The group parked the dividend payout this year in line with its policy of a payout when debt is below $3bn (R52.71bn).

Baloyi said Sasol remains committed to resetting its international chemicals business by increasing its profitability metrics as part of a strategy to improve the group's performance.

An artisanal solution for our failing economy

South Africa needs to revamp artisan training to provide sorely lacking technical skills and make a dent in unemployment, writes William Gumede.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Sasol wants to increase the international chemical business's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) to between $750m (R13.18bn) and $850m (R14.93bn) by 2028, from $280m (R4.92bn) when he took the reins a year ago with an Ebitda margin of above 15%.

“Our option is to create shareholder value. If we can list it separately, we can do that, but it might be too small for a separate listing. If we have to go into a joint venture with someone, so we can have a bigger business, we will also think about that”. 

Baloyi, who took the reins a year ago, said he has provided strategic clarity on the company's targets to build a stronger business.

These included building a strong balance sheet and resetting the performance of the international chemicals business.

“For me it is about clarity for our people, the market and all our shareholders. We also clarified that we are not moving away from coal. We clarified that Secunda uses coal for electricity, and uses coal for products, and the coal for products will stay. There are 20,000 people working at Sasol Mining, and when we clarified that we are not moving away from coal at the Capital Markets Day earlier this year, those guys were so relieved,” he said.

The biggest impediment at the Secunda facility was always coal quality and gasifier availability. He said the group had completed the construction of its destoning plant to bring coal quality under control. The company set a three-year target to meet its goal of improving gasifier availability.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Here’s how we are keeping the lights on: Eskom

As it prepares to deliver its summer outlook, Eskom is highlighting “structural progress in its plant performance,” which it attributes to ...
News
10 hours ago

30% US tariff on SA exports will hit 30,000 jobs

The government has not been idle and is proactively and collaboratively working to diversify SA’s trade portfolio, says international relations and ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

China pivot not a quick fix to US trade pains: Parks Tau

Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau says while South Africa and China have made in-principle agreements to enhance trade ties, this ...
Business
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Tills are ringing for Telkom Business
  2. Pick n Pay results show recovery is starting to take shape Business
  3. Sasol skips dividend after profit declines 31% Business

Most read

  1. Nicky van der Walt promises to settle R3.3m debt before end of September South Africa
  2. Here’s how we are keeping the lights on: Eskom South Africa
  3. MTN SA's fight to regain market share South Africa
  4. KZN education condemns violence at schools as pupil is stabbed, others injured ... South Africa
  5. Sassa to roll out mandatory biometrics nationally from September 1 South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep104 | Foton Tunland, Range Rover Evoque, BMW X3, VW Golf 7 TSI, ...
LIVE: Emergency OIC meeting on Gaza crisis in Jeddah